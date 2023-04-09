Intendance Service Day – April 12

Credit: CCOMSEx

The Brazilian Army celebrates, on April 12, the Intendance Service Day, the birth date of its Patron, Marshal Carlos Machado Bittencourt, in fair tribute to all its members.

Marechal Bittencourt, son of Brigadier Jacinto Machado Bittencourt and Ana Maurícia da Silva Bittencourt, was born in 1840, in the city of Porto Alegre. Since childhood, he showed a penchant for a career in arms, stimulated by the examples of love for the country and civic courage of his paternal grandfather, the brave Major Camilo Machado de Bittencourt.

Carlos Machado Bittencourt began his career in the ranks of the Army in 1857, during the Second Reign, a period in which Army logistics was undergoing its phase of evolution and consolidation.

Marshal Bittencourt rose to all possible positions in his military career, participating in major battles, such as the War of the Triple Alliance (1865 – 1870) and the War of Canudos (1897), opportunities in which he proved to be a shrewd combatant, a valiant soldier and a unique example of the virtues that dignify the military profession, which made him worthy of the posthumous honor of being instituted patron of the Intendancy Service.

In the War of Canudos, in the interior of Bahia, when the lack of a supply chain compromised the troop’s operability, the then Minister of War Marechal Bittencourt would mark his name in the history of the Army. After successive defeats, he personally intervened in the conflict, restoring the flow of supplies and the transport of material and personnel, contributing to the final pacification of the rebels, a fact that earned him the epithet of “Golden Marshal”.

On November 5, 1897, during a reception ceremony for veterans from Canudos, at the Arsenal de Guerra do Rio, now the National Historical Museum, upon realizing the threat of a soldier with the clear objective of assassinating the President of the Republic Prudente de Morais, he threw himself in front of the Chief Executive, being mortally wounded by a bladed weapon in a heroic and altruistic act.

The Brazilian Army Quartermaster Service, responsible for logistical support, dictates the permanence of troops in combat, striving for excellence and the opportunity of the support provided.

The poet Homer, in his epic work Iliad, reports that, in the Trojan War, there were high-ranking officers with duties related to the guard and management of funds destined to pay the combatants and other campaign expenses. The symbol that identified these military barracks was the acanthus leaf, because it was showy, ornamental and, above all, because of its characteristic yellowish color, facilitating its location in emergency situations.

The Intendancy, although not formalized or systematized, was already present on Brazilian soil, since the arrival of the first Governor-General of Brazil, Tomé de Sousa, on March 29, 1549, who brought the first concepts of administration from Portugal of resources and uniforms for the men of arms.

A year before the death of Marshal Bittencourt, in 1896, the General Headquarters ceased to exist, with the creation of the War Intendency General, with responsibilities for direction, management and execution, both in the financial area and in the supply area. In 1908, it was replaced by the Department of Administration and War Intendance.

In 1915, the Department of Intendance was created in the Ministry of War, whose technical bodies were the Directorate of Administration and the Intendance of War, the latter being the operational body of the Intendance Service, composed of four divisions and a tailor shop.

The year 1920 was a milestone in the history of the Brazilian Army and the Intendance Service, with the beginning of the French Military Mission in Brazil. Through this vector of modernization of the Land Force, the Brazilian Army came into contact with the French doctrine applied in the 1st World War.

A decree-law, in the same year, approved the Regulations for the War Intendancy Service. Considered the Organic Law of the Intendance Service, the document foresaw the creation of three institutions: the War Intendance Corps, the Administration Troops and the Intendance Schools.

The Intendance’s baptism of fire took place in the 2nd World War, under the command of Colonel Fernando Lavaquial Biosca, with the participation of the Intendance Service of the 1st Expeditionary Infantry Division. Its organizational chart contained the following fractions: Head of the Intendance Service, Intendance Company and Burial Platoon.

The Brazilian Army’s logistics, through the Brazilian Expeditionary Force, was present on European soil, accumulating lessons learned and greatly enriching land military doctrine, in addition to promoting greater integration of the quartermaster officer with the officers of arms. The next step would be to abolish the Intendancy schools and transfer the training course to the Military School of Resende, the future Military Academy of Agulhas Negras.

Responsible for logistical support, the Intendancy Service dictates the permanence of troops in combat, striving for excellence and the opportunity of the support provided. Honesty and professional competence are intrinsic characteristics of the intendant, whose versatility allows him to act in operational and administrative areas, according to the requirements of the functions performed.

Currently, the military members of the Intendancy Service play a fundamental role in the management of public resources entrusted to the Brazilian Army, in the spheres of accounting, budgetary management and auditing, in addition to performing functions related to supply logistics, transport and human resources. . This silent, complex and vital task for maintaining the Land Force’s combat power is carried out on a daily basis by the intendants in times of war or peace.

Fellow stewards, soldiers of Acanto, be proud of belonging to a service whose principles are honesty, probity and responsibility. Mirrored in the examples of your distinguished Patron, Marshal Bittencourt, marked by love for the profession, courage, spirit of the body and patriotism, continue supporting our fractions and advising commanders in a fruitful and committed manner with the proper fulfillment of the mission, order and the progress.

SUPPLY, LAUNCH, SERVE and TRANSPORT!

Brasilia-DF, April 12, 2023.

.: Printable PDF version.