Inter Miami says goodbye to the preseason with more shadows than lights

Inter Miami has completed its trial period ahead of a season Highly demanding in terms of results. Florida franchise project has been selected A project led by a great star like Leo Messi, supported by his best colleagues In the previous steps, as well as a batch of young player with immense talent To vent anger.

a set of these characteristics He is generally considered a great leader of American and North American football, Although feelings are not the best at the moment. After more than a month of work, An Asian tour and 7 friendly matches, Inter Miami have many unknowns to solve And there is lack of time to maneuver with the beginning of MLS just around the corner.

A society that has not ended exploitation

Last year’s Christmas brought a pleasant gift for Messi And for the whole club in general. Luis Suarez, Which was Struggling to reach Inter Miami in the summer market, He arrived after only four months to pair with the Argentine and thus missed his best moments at Barcelona. Despite a knee problem at Gremio, Lucho’s stellar end to the year with the Brazilians was exciting for a team that added a star More for your constellation.

after An enjoyable and very hard-working period of adaptation, Suárez has barely managed a goal in six matches On which there has been controversy. uruguay He has played an average of 62 minutes On this tour, leaving a negative balance of two draws and four losses In his personal account, there is perhaps nothing worrying, but shocking.

a full hospital

Inter Miami’s preseason has not been good in terms of casualties. Cremaschi and Farias, Last year, two key pieces suffered serious injuries early on (hernia and cruciate ligament, respectively). Although Cremaschi is already working to return as soon as possible, In the case of the former Köln, it seems very difficult for him to show his best level again this season, And if he manages to play again this season, it will be an achievement.

On the other hand, Sergio Busquets suffered discomfort in the match against Vissel Kobe and is in trouble. Ante Newell was dismissed and expected to be Can recover for MLS debut, Unless it poses a high risk of recurrence, causing a fundamental spinal column to be lost.

a long term plan

Inter Miami has learned from past mistakes. Last year, the calendar packed a huge group of games in the final part of the season, Taking Messi to physical extremes and leaving him KO for the final clashes This is from the season. on this occasion, It appears the Florida guys have a structured plan to capitalize on the efforts of their great star And so that you can reach the decisive stage in the best possible way.