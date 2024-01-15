Inter Miami welcomes CF Montreal with many doubts about Messi and Suarez

Return to MLS for Inter Miami. After tying the first leg of the ConcaChampions Round of 16 against Nashville, Florida RThey welcome CF Montreal at home, looking for a perfect win in the league competition.

This match is on the third day These are somewhat complicated times for Tata Martino and his assistantsWhich would require the attack to be almost completely reworked if confirmed Doubts over the absence of Leo Messi and Luis Suarez.

There was a lot of pressure on the players of Argentina and Uruguay in Thursday’s match. And the burden of minutes and trips begins to fall on the feet of the two giants. In fact, Messi had to take care of physio in the first half of first shock nashville,

Martino leaves doubts about rotations

rosario technician, as well as his partner Javier Morales highlights the importance of good management of minutes Thinking about the greats, about keeping them close to me Maximum performance in the main part of the season.

“Luis, Leo (Messi), all the players who have been playing many minutes, we are going to try to manage them.” So that they can perform, this is long-term and this is just the beginning.” Morales hinted that the absence of both attackers was very likely, at least initially.

