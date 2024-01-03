contract

He Digital Medicine Group of Spanish Society of Internal Medicine (SEMI) They held their first meeting last Saturday at the headquarters of the Medical-Scientific Society in Madrid. it was analyzed all day long “Current and future development of new technologies in clinical practice” Even more The roles they can play “Digital tools to support clinical decision makingas well as the degree of specialization and its implementation into the National Health System (SNS) as a whole, always from a humanitarian perspective.”,

Digital medicine projects were presented in the meeting. For him Dr. Ramon Puchades, Coordinator of the SEMI Digital Medicine Working GroupIt not only reflects “A commitment to the modernization of internal medicine, but also providing a forum to discuss how these technologies can improve the quality of patient care and optimize internal processes”,

Challenges

“SNS is in a phase of significant digital transformation, Health professionals are facing challenges such as adaptation and the need for a solid technical infrastructure “Always from a humanitarian perspective.”, Dr. Puchades said. In what sense, “Internal medicine must move toward more effective integration of digital technology. “Which means improving the interoperability of systems and guaranteeing data security.”,

Furthermore, it faces the challenge “Incorporate innovations such as artificial intelligence and big data into clinical practice”, These changes are fundamental to improving the efficiency and quality of medical care as well as ensuring “Sustainability of the health system in the future without always losing the humanistic perspective of medical practice”,

digital skills

training in digital skills “In an environment where technology plays a central role in medical care, it is increasingly important for trainees to, Although significant progress has been made, Needed “Strengthen training in this area”,

In this sense, Dr. Puchades indicates that it is “Necessary Promote continuous learning in emerging technologies and integration of digital education into medical training programs.”, This approach will ensure that trainees are well equipped to handle advanced digital tools, “which is important for improving the quality of diagnosis and treatment and efficient management of health resources”,

Role of AI and other digital tools

Artificial intelligence (AI), applications, and other digital tools are redefining the scope of internal medicine expertise. This time, These technologies are “Improving the diagnosis, treatment and monitoring of patients”, The same is expected in the future also “Provide more personalized and efficient solutions”,

Impact of these tools on improving health outcomes and efficiency of the health care system “This is already remarkable” And it is expected to increase significantly. Furthermore, its role is fundamental in medical research and the generation of new knowledge, opening the way for “Innovative treatments and more effective preventive strategies”,

European Health Data Space

Building of; construction of European Health Data Space (EEDS) this is a “Remarkable progress” In the integration and access of health data at the European level. This development is probably “Will facilitate research and improve patient care”through a “More efficient and secure data exchange”, This represents a significant advance toward standardization and quality of health dataWho “This is important for the development of evidence-based health policies as well as individualization of treatment and disease prevention”,

EEDS, known as data lake health, currently “In development stage” and initial assessment “It’s positive” For its potential to transform health management in Spain. The goal of this project is to manage health data more efficiently, Enabling in-depth analysis and evidence-based decision making, The importance of this centralized data repository lies in its ability to “Improving the quality of medical care, optimizing resources, and facilitating public health research and personalized medicine”,

digital therapy

Digital therapy is significantly impacting medical practice, especially internal medicine. These innovations provide new treatment and monitoring options, is the key to personalizing medical care and improving adherence to treatments. Research and development of these treatments is key to maximizing their potential. These tools not only “They improve the efficiency of care, but also open new horizons in the understanding and management of various diseases”Dr. Poochades points out.

Finally, it is worth noting that the most notable projects of the Digital Medicine Group include initiatives such as “Participation in international studies on telemonitoring of older patients, development of clinical decision support applications based on artificial intelligence and the use of big data in medicine”, These projects, in the words of Dr. Puchades, reflects the group’s commitment to “Innovation and continuous improvement in health care quality. They are examples of how technology can be applied to improve the efficiency of medical care and the health system while contributing to the development of new diagnostic and therapeutic strategies from a scientific and humanistic perspective.,