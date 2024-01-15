International Criminal Court rejects Maduro regime’s appeal and will continue investigation into crimes against humanity in Venezuela

Appeals Chamber International Criminal Court (ICC) This Friday he announced his decision Request presented by the government Nicolas Maduro Against the decision of Pre-Trial Chamber I, which gave the right to continue the investigation crimes against humanity In Venezuela.

,The Appeals Chamber has deemed it appropriate to confirm the contested decision“The President of the Appeals Chamber said, Judge Marc Perrin de Brichambotby announcing this They have “unanimously” rejected the ruling’s arguments. And Reaffirmed the continuity of the investigation into crimes against humanityinformed of we monitor,

On 3 November 2021, The ICC Prosecutor’s Office announced its decision to open an investigation into alleged crimes against humanity in the Caribbean countryIn 2018, after Argentina, Canada, Colombia, Chile, Paraguay and Peru submitted a referral on the matter.

However, Investigation stopped in April 2022 Due to the request for prohibition presented by the Maduro regime, which argued that nationalist activities were already proceeding in the country.

On November 1, 2022, the ICC Prosecutor’s Office requested the Pre-Trial Chamber Resume testing in this situationBecause of Venezuela’s alleged national actions were not genuine nor did they cover all crimes Which was being investigated in The Hague. After analyzing the case, On June 27, 2023, Pre-Trial Chamber I authorized the ICC Prosecutor’s Office to resume its investigation,

In view of this, on July 3, 2023, the Maduro regime stated its intention appeal the decision And on August 14, 2023, he presented his appeal brief. In the process, the Appeals Chamber received writings from the ICC Prosecutor and the Public Office for the Protection of Victims, as well as comments from representatives of victims and the Panel of Independent International Experts of the Organization of American States (OAS), and 7 and 8 On November 2023, it held a public hearing to hear the parties.

During the hearing, Representatives of the ICC Prosecutor’s Office and the Victims Office rejected the regime’s arguments,

,The situation of the victims is that Venezuela is not and will not investigate the crimes of their family and friends in the future.“, Held paolina macedaRepresentative of the ICC’s Office for the Public Protection of Victims.

Furthermore, representatives of the regime acknowledged that in Venezuela Most cases go unpunished Whose document he presented before the court in The Hague.

In second order this Thursday Casella Institute Condemned it The situation of political prisoners in Venezuela is seriousThe forced disappearance Many of those detained over the past three months indicated that “The state continues to commit crimes against humanity,

Through a statement, he recalled that he learned about it last Monday, February 19 Forced transfer of still unknown number of political prisoners from the headquarters of DGCIM (Directorate General of Military Counterintelligence) in Boleta Norte, Caracas; for newly renovated El Rodeo 1 Judicial Detention CenterGuatire is located in the state of Miranda.

,They were taken away, without what little belongings they had, without notifying their families and lawyers. What little else is known about these transfers is that They are kept incommunicado in cells similar in size and contents to the cells of DGCIM’s dream house.“Without permission to communicate with their families, without access to drinking water, they have to drink water from street pipes,” explained the Casella Institute.

And he added: “Also Books, letters or any other reading material is prohibited, It is unknown whether they are being supplied with medicines which they need, since there are many He received severe mutilations during the time he was detainedAnd we believe that gastrointestinal diseases will increase due to the lack of hydration they consume.

The Institute reminded that many of those transferred have done so Precautionary measures of protection before the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, These also include generals hector hernandez da costa, who is in serious health; And this Colonel Osvaldo García Palomo,

,They all had precautionary security measures when they were in DGCIM and in recent months they were violated, physically and psychologically abused.A situation about which the IACHR was informed in due course and we received no response,” he explained.

He then said that it is important to remember that many of the transferred political prisoners have been declared under house arrest.arbitrary” For him United Nations Group Against Arbitrary Detentionwhich has demanded their immediate release, and that their cases be reported International Criminal Court,