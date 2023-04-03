International star criticizes Hollywood beauty standards

One of the hottest Hollywood actresses right now is actress Bella Ramsey. Despite fame, youth and money, she reveals that she has already lost a role because of her physical appearance. She checks out the details and remembers other cases of celebrities who criticized beauty standards.
The actress revealed the situation at the end of March. Bella Ramsey didn’t say which and when she lost the role, which makes the public even more curious.
“I was told at one of my first auditions that the director really liked me but wasn’t going to get the role because I didn’t have the ‘Hollywood look.’ That’s something I’ve always found really interesting.” Bella commented.
“I think I’m glad now that I don’t look like Hollywood,” added the young actress, in an interview with “Good Day DC”.
This isn’t the first time Bella has spoken out about the topic. A few months ago, she dealt with comments that she had a “square head”. She stated that she didn’t think she cared about the statements, but yes, she was upset.
“I kept looking for a comment that was more painful than the previous one. (…) I deluded myself saying I was doing it as a joke”, said Ramsey, to the American magazine “QG”.
Bella Ramsey is 19 years old and is English. Currently, she is very successful, playing the protagonist Ellie in the series “The Last Of Us”, which opened in January of this year.
Photo: Disclosure
Ramsey began to become famous in 2016, when she gave life to Lyanna Mormont in the series “Game Of Thrones”, perhaps the greatest of all time. She stayed in production from the sixth to the eighth and final season, in 2019.
Photo: Disclosure
With the success of the smash hit series, Bella lined up one job after another. In 2022, for example, she played Jane Gray in the series “Becoming Elizabeth”.
Photo: Disclosure
In January of this year, Bella Ramsey stated that she sees herself as a non-binary person: “I think my gender has always been very fluid. Someone called me ‘she’ or ‘he’ and I didn’t even think about it, but I knew that if they called me ‘he’ it was a little exciting, “she told the” New York Times “.
This isn’t the first time an actress has complained about Hollywood beauty standards. Jennifer Lawrence, for example, is the protagonist of the saga “The Hunger Games”, he said, in 2012, to the American magazine “Elle”
“I eat like a caveman. I’ll be the only actress who won’t have anorexia rumors. I don’t want girls to think, ‘Oh, I want to look like Katniss, so I’ll skip dinner.’ fit and strong – not thin and malnourished”.
Also in 2012, actress Amber Riley, from the series “Glee”, also vented about the subject, but in an interview for the tv program “This Is How I Made It”.
“Going to auditions, and hearing the casting director say ‘you need to lose some weight’, I couldn’t understand why people couldn’t accept me for who I was. I’m not going to settle and get hurt and do something crazy to wear a size 36”, he revealed.
“Mike & Molly” star Melissa McCarthy told “Good Housekeeping”: “I wanted to magically wear a size 36 and never have to worry about my weight. But I’m healthy, so I don’t beat myself up about it. because of that – it wouldn’t help, and I don’t want to pass that on to my daughters.”
Actress Zendaya has already criticized the use of photoshop (a program that edits photos) in her photos: “I was shocked when I saw that my hips and my 19-year-old torso had been modified. These are things that make women insecure, that create the unrealistic ideals of beauty we have.
Actress Ashley Benson of “Pretty Little Liars” was another who criticized Photoshop. A few years ago, she also commented on weight issues.
Photo: reproduction instagram
“I just heard I’m too fat for a role,” she said in a recent interview. I wear size 36 clothes! I cried for 30 minutes, but then you have to let it go, otherwise it could cause a serious eating disorder.
“A lot of people in this industry are told that they need to lose weight more often than they should. But the situation makes you stronger. Because if you let that get to you, you can’t be in this industry. You’d go crazy.”
Photo: Disclosure
