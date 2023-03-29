Internet recovers ‘random rolês’ of celebrities; remember each one – Culture

All the musicians who perform in Brazil emphasize how the Brazilian public is different from the rest of the world. And it seems that the excitement is not just in the audience. There are several super unusual moments of international artists in Brazil that mark the memory.

The “random rolês” of the famous became a thread on Twitter with millions of views and brings together unusual friendships, funny moments and much more. O State of Minas recovered the history of each of these rolês. Check below:

Alcione and Axl Rose

The theory of friendship between the singer and the lead singer of Guns N’ Roses emerged in 2014, when Alcione met Axl at the airport in Recife (PE). She recorded the moment on social media with the caption: “Today I made my day! I found my idol AXL ROSE! I hugged, kissed, smelled, did everything I was entitled to! I’m a big fan of Guns N’ Roses and especially him!”. The musician also published the image and praised the Brazilian: “With the incredible Alcione Nazareth”.

In 2015, there was yet another interaction between the musical legends. After Guns N’ Roses was left out of the Rock In Rio line-up, Alcione paid homage to the group’s lead singer with an item that went viral on social media: a T-shirt with a large print of the group’s lead singer’s face. The rocker used Twitter to respond to the tribute: “Great to see his photo. Very honored and it’s good to see you’re doing well! Thanks”.

Dilma and Madonna

In 2010, the then Chief Minister of the Civil House, Dilma Rousseff, accompanied the first day of Carnival parades by the Special Group of Rio at the Sambódromo. In the government box, Madonna, who at the time was dating Brazilian model Jesus Luz, met Dilma, who even held the singer’s adopted daughter, Mercy, in her arms.

Keanu Reeves and Joao Doria

In 2019, the governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), published photos of his meeting with actor Keanu Reeves. During the visit, the actor and his team visited places in São Paulo and looked for locations for the recording of a series produced by him. The star also met with Bruno Covas, then mayor of São Paulo.

Millie Bobby Brown and Maisa

In 2019, actress and presenter Maisa went to London at the invitation of a mobile phone brand to meet Millie Bobby Brown, Eleven from Stranger Things. The two were at the top of the most followed teenagers in the world. The Brazilian said that she talked a lot with the Englishwoman and they became “best friends”. From the meeting, she yielded an interview on Maísa’s YouTube channel.

Read: Millie Bobby Brown posts a photo of her meeting with Maisa Silva

Neymar, Justin Bieber and David Brazil

In a passage through Barcelona in 2016, Justin Bieber invaded the training of the Spanish team. Who was also in the place was the presenter David Brazil. Then Barcelona striker, Neymar received visitors and took pictures with friends. The trio played together kicking the goal – and David was the big winner.

Lana Del Rey in a shopping cart

Before performing at Lollapalooza 2018, in São Paulo, Lana del Rey enjoyed a few days off in Rio de Janeiro. She attended several points in Rio and posed for photos with fans.

But the photo in the supermarket cart was nothing more than a joke between the singer and businessman Diógenes Queiroz. He took Lana in a shopping cart for a walk in Leblon.

RBD and President Lula

During a tour in 2007, the RBD group met with then President Lula (PT) and First Lady Marisa Letícia at Palácio da Alvorada, in Brasília.

The meeting included a barbecue, a soccer match between Brazil and Mexico and the donation of a guitar with the group’s autographs for the Zero Hunger program. In addition to handing the musical instrument to Lula, who simulated playing the guitar, the sextet collected the prints from the PT candidate’s hands on a tray to place them alongside those of other celebrities on a kind of “walk of fame”, which was yet to be inaugurated by RBD.

Muhammad Ali and the barbecue in Porto Alegre

In 1987, boxing legend Muhammad Ali was in Porto Alegre (RS) to make investments in a car factory and resell them abroad. He toured the city in a convertible car and took the opportunity to eat the traditional gaucho barbecue.

Football with Bob Marley and Chico Buarque

During his visit to Brazil in 1980, for presentations that could not take place, Bob Marley took the opportunity to play ball with one of the biggest names in MPB: Chico Buarque. The match took place in Rio de Janeiro.

Also on the field were Carlinhos Vergueiro, Toquinho, Moraes Moreira, Alceu Valença and Paulo Cézar Caju – the only professional in the match.

The Cure at Maracanã

For the first time in Brazil, in 1987, the English group The Cure took advantage of a little break in the concert schedule to watch the game between Vasco and Bangu, in Maracanã, for the Guanabara Cup.

The 3-0 thrashing at Bangu drove the fans crazy and enchanted the English. “I’ve never seen anyone cheer like that. The spectacle becomes very joyous,” said Robert Smith.

Upon arriving at the stadium and sitting in the director’s box, the musicians were shocked when the phrase “Brazil welcomes The Cure” appeared on the electronic scoreboard.