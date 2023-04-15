Internet user uses artificial intelligence to cast stars in iconic movie roles; see all | Films

The use of artificial intelligence to create the most infinite scenarios has been booming on the web, at least when used for pure entertainment, as in this case. An internet user decided to imagine the most different Hollywood stars in iconic movie roles.

The images below were generated by artificial intelligence and simulated with great quality the scenarios desired by the Twitter user.

The uncertainty for the next James Bond continues after the departure of Daniel Craig. Names like Idris Elba, Tom Hardy and Aaron Taylor-Johnson have already been heavily quoted for the character, but in the meantime… The AI ​​imagined George Clooney in the role:

ATTENTION: image generated by artificial intelligence — George Clooney as James Bond — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

Another star who appeared on the list is Tom Cruise replacing Russell Crowe as Maximus in ‘Gladiator’, a 2000 classic that won 5 Oscars.

ATTENTION: image generated by artificial intelligence — Tom Cruise replacing Russell Crowe as Maximus in 'Gladiator' — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

What if Will Smith was the main star of ‘The Gangster’ (2007) instead of Denzel Washington? It would be more or less like this:

ATTENTION: image generated by artificial intelligence — Will Smith if he was in 'The Gangster' (2007) — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

Robin Williams (1951-2014) as Forrest Gump (1994), originally starring Tom Hanks? We have too!

ATTENTION: image generated by artificial intelligence — Robin Williams (1951-2014) as Forrest Gump (1994), role played by Tom Hanks — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

Overcoming Lynda Carter to Gal Gadot, artificial intelligence has placed one of the most requested actresses currently for the role of Wonder Woman: Margot Robbie. And there?

ATTENTION: image generated by artificial intelligence — Margot Robbie if she had played Wonder Woman — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

Aquaman replacement: Jason Momoa out and Brad Pitt in. The result you see below:

ATTENTION: AI-generated image — Brad Pitt as Aquaman, according to AI. Did you like it? — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

Leonardo DiCaprio as Nathan Algren in ‘The Last Samurai’ (2003) replacing Tom Cruise. Kobe Bryant (1978-2020) in ‘Space Jam’, taking over the role that was once played by Michael Jordan and LeBron James. And Chris Hemsworth as Hercules:

ATTENTION: image generated by artificial intelligence — Leonardo DiCaprio as Nathan Algren in 'The Last Samurai' (2003) — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

ATTENTION: image generated by artificial intelligence — Kobe Bryant (1978-2020) in 'Space Jam' — Photo: Playback/Twitter

ATTENTION: image generated by artificial intelligence — Chris Hemsworth as Hercules — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

Millie Bobby Brown in the role of Hermione Granger, from ‘Harry Potter’, was also another work of AI, which surpassed Emma Watson at the request of the creative Internet user.

ATTENTION: image generated by artificial intelligence — Millie Bobby Brown in the role of Hermione Granger, from 'Harry Potter' — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

In closing, we have Michael B Jordan as Muhammad Ali and simply Daniel Radcliffe as Frodo to work on ‘The Lord of the Rings’:

ATTENTION: image generated by artificial intelligence — Michael B Jordan as Muhammad Ali — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

ATTENTION: image generated by artificial intelligence — Daniel Radcliffe as Frodo in 'The Lord of the Rings' — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

“Although the real actors are irreplaceable, it was fun to create them. Although I had many more cool ideas, the results were not as good as I had hoped”, confessed the internet user responsible for the thread, which you can see in full by clicking below: