Internet users demand an apology from Katy Perry after the singer’s comment – 05/04/2023

Katy Perry was involved in a controversy super complicated and with several developments after making a comment during the American Idol. It all started when the singer met Sara Beth and learned that the participant is the mother of three children at the age of 25. Jokingly, she insinuated that Sara had a lot of sex and questioned her desire to become a recording artist.

– Honey, you’ve been lying too much on the table. (…) If it’s not your dream, you should leave, because there are many dreams behind you.

Despite the embarrassing comments, Sara moved on to the next phase of the program, however, she made a controversial decision. This is because, in one of the last episodes that aired, the matriarch and aspiring singer decided to withdraw from the competition, and her justification was her children.

– This opportunity is really amazing, but actually this will be my last performance, because my heart is at home. Then I go home to my babies. They kind of need me.

Without thinking twice, Katy tried to get Sara to change her mind, but to no avail:

– Sara Beth, life is scary. I also know that it’s easier to walk away than to be rejected. But I also know that you miss out on your full potential. I know you love your family (and) your children. I know this as a mother. But remember that self-love is as great as motherly love. Don’t drop out of the competition.

What Katy Perry did not expect was that Internet users were very upset with Sara’s departure and blamed her for what happened. Many netizens used the networks to make it clear that they believe that the comment by the owner of the hit Dark Horse was one of the causes of the participant’s withdrawal.

It does not stop there! Although the global singer has not commented on the subject, Sara Beth wasted no time. Through her TikTok, she confessed that she was super embarrassed by the 38-year-old artist’s comment, especially as she is a mother.

– At the beginning of my audition, before singing, I mentioned that I had three children and was a young mother, and Katy Perry made a joke that was not very kind. I don’t have much to say about my feelings on this one, because it’s probably pretty self-explanatory. It was embarrassing to see this on TV. And it was painful. I wanted to take this opportunity to say that I think women supporting and uplifting other women is so cool, and I think mother-shaming is super ridiculous.

