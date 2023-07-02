interview | Luxury lead-out to DSM Sprinter Welsford Tour with Degenkolb: ‘Some podiums would be nice’

Team DSM is betting on a number of horses in the Tour de France, which starts on Saturday 1 July in the Spanish city of Bilbao. For example, the Dutch WorldTour formation with Romain Bardet hopes to score high in the general classification battle, while Grand Tour debutant Sam Welsford looks to join the bunch sprints. in the leader’s jersey Had a heart-to-heart chat with Australian runner and John Degenkolb, who serves as one of the leading men!

Wellsford is originally a track cyclist who specializes in the team pursuit. At the 2016 Olympic Games, the now 27-year-old athlete also managed to win a silver medal in that part. He also won multiple world titles (2016, 2017) in Team Pursuit. However, Welsford began to have more trouble when it came to pursuing his ambitions on the asphalt. Since blood crawls where it cannot go, therefore Australian To make his dreams come true. After driving for continental teams for a few years and causing quite a stir, he has secured a contract with Team DSM at the highest level in 2022.

It all happened very quickly for Welsford, who in his first year as a full-time professional managed, among other things, a straight third place in the Scheldeprijs. He also immediately won a stage in the Tour of Türkiye. At least he did not beat the drivers, for example, Jasper Philipsen had to recognize his superiority over them. 2023 also started well for the sprinter, who returned home after the Vuelta a San Juan with two stage wins. In short, Wellsford’s road career has developed at lightning speed and so he is one of the shadow favorites in the bunch sprints at the Tour de France.

‘So it’s absolutely the art of keeping everything simple’, Wellsford explains of the Tour de France and the madhouse around it

“I’m feeling great and can’t wait to start the Tour,” Wellsford told his website. “With the ZLM Tour and the Balois Belgium Tour I have found a very competitive rhythm. It is good to have those competitions at our feet. So Walesford is at the start of a grand tour for the first time in ‘La Grande Boucle’ and that leaves Oceanian a little nervous. ‘I’m a little nervous. It is very special when the beginning of your grand tour is in the tour. Fortunately, we go into the game with a good team. I can count on a lot of support. Of course it’s a real madhouse out there with all the media attention and everything. So the trick is to keep everything simple’, he says with a big smile.

In all likelihood Wellsford can rely on a strong lead-out train in the bunch sprint. For example, Nils Eikhoff, Alex Edmondson and Degenkolb would wipe themselves out for their sprint leader on flat stages. ‘I guess you really need a train these days,’ explains the runner-up of the most recent Scheldeprize. ‘It’s so hard to deal with on your own. If you look at today’s top runners, you can see they all have good train. Sprinting is just a pure team sport, so you really need people to help and protect you. If the lead-out manages to leave me among the first five to ten riders, it should be fine,” said the sprint bum, who also indicates that Cameron Meyer, who stayed in 2022, is one of his childhood favourites. He was a great role model. “He grew up in the same area as me. really one local legend So haha! He’s a multiple-time world champion on the track, so when I saw this as a kid, I was immediately sold.

Wellsford beat the world’s top riders such as Fabio Jacobsen and Peter Sagan at the Vuelta a San Juan (January 2023).

“We’ll see how long I can last, because maybe Strike ‘Mountains can handle me’ says Smiley Face Wellsford

When does the Tour de France pass to Walesford? Mustache cyclists have to think about it. ‘Of course it is difficult to define what success means. I think for me it is mainly about learning and developing myself. I don’t think a good result necessarily equates to success or a successful run. But if I had to answer the question anyway, I’d be more than happy with some forums. It will be great, especially because the level is so high’, he says, referring to the presence of Wout van Aert, Fabio Jacobsen and Jasper Philipsen among others.

“Apart from that, everyone is at the top of their abilities and very well prepared,” he adds. This makes it even more difficult than usual. But if you get a good result again, it’s even more special. In any case, we start with a tough opening weekend in the Basque Country. If I succeed in that, then soon some good opportunities will open up for me. Plus I’ve already learned a lot and assimilated as much as possible. After this big phase, I have probably taken huge steps in terms of form. We’ll see how long I last, because maybe Strike Mountains do. In any case, it’s going to be a great experience!’, concluded the sympathetic OG.

Degenkolb: “Our edge gets better every day”

Certainly Degenkolb is also ageing, but the ten-time stage winner at the Tour of Spain is the type of rider who would give up in that context. In fact, the 34-year-old class boy now hopes to make the most of himself. So the classic spring of 2023 was not disappointing for a man who managed to win two Monuments in his career (in 2015 he won both Milan–Sanremo and Paris–Roubaix). For example, in Paris–Roubaix, won by Mathieu van der Poel, he managed to finish seventh by cycling deftly and brilliantly. ‘I am satisfied with my spring’, the man from Gera adds on this website. “My form was constantly on the rise.”

Degenkolb took a brief break after ‘The Hell of the North’. “After that I already started working towards the Tour de France,” he insists once again that he has a well-filled ambition tank. ‘As a team, we have already started tinkering with the lead-out train. And we’ve gotten better every day in that area too,’ said the man who will be eradicating himself for Welsford on the flat stages of the world’s biggest cycling race.

Degenkolb follows Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel to Paris–Roubaix, where he finished seventh.

“It can happen on the fly as well as in a thin group sprint,” Degenkolb expands on his chances at the Tour de France

‘In the Tour it’s all on Sam’, he doesn’t hide the Dutch formation’s sprint ambitions. Along with Nils Eikhoff and Alex Edmondson, Degenkolb makes up the sprint preparation trio. “Sam is the fastest finisher in our team. So we will try to support him as much as possible.

Needless to say, Degenkolb would love it if he could drive his own success from time to time, although he remains somewhat modest in light of his own opportunities. ‘Of course there are always possibilities. You can’t ignore it, especially in a grand tour. This year the Tour route is special anyway, with those difficult stages at the start,’ he says, referring to the dreaded opening weekend in the Basque Country. “So we will have to wait and see how the curriculum will develop. But I am quite sure that a day will come when I can and will do it. It can be from flying as well as in a thin group sprint.

