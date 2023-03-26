Interview with Minze – Special International Women’s Day

Here it is! In our interview with Minze, we go over her journey, talk about her motivations as a Twitch content creator, and the complications she’s had growing up.

Hello, good to everyone! Today we are pleased to present our first interview with Alba Chico, better known as Minze, a great content creator who stands out thanks to her great dynamism, her energy, her good vibes and, above all, her tireless passion for sharing her day with us. day in video games like League of Legends and Valorant.

I am sure that many of you have already heard of it and those who have not. Just in case, we tell you a little about her. She is off-road in nature, just two years ago she began her career on Twitch being motivated by her friends to venture into this path as a creator in which only 6% are women on Twitch Spain, likewise, she has overcome numerous live brawls, messing it up brown in Valorant.

In addition to being part of the very important Spanish esports club KPI Gaming, Minze is characterized by his great ability to interact with chat and his originality; You will not find anyone similar to her.

Featured Interview Questions:

HUGH. What led you to choose the name Minze to represent you?

It makes me a little funny, because maybe there are people who have a background of some experience. Minze was simply because I really like languages, although I’m not good at them, but well I like them and I liked them, I really liked German and I liked how some words were written in German and such. And I took a dictionary from A to Z of German, that is, word by word, and I began to look at what words I liked, how they were written. Before I had another nickname and that’s when I said ‘Okay I’m going to look for a nickname that I like that I feel represents me’. So I searched and among all the words in the dictionary the one I liked the most how it looked written was Minze. And that’s how I chose the first nick to wear it in LOL, at first they only had LoL. Minze

HUGH. What is your previous preparation when starting a live show?

Personally, I suppose and I associate it with how I enjoy it so much for me it’s not like a job, it’s something I do, because I really enjoy it, when you’re enjoying something many times for more hours than you’re doing it. You don’t get tired because you’re enjoying it. As for the previous preparation… Well… let’s see the first thing I do at 5 or 6, it’s usually I eat, calm down, I took the dog out because I have a dog, I took the dog out, I made myself a coffee. I sit in front of the computer, I take a photo to upload to social networks to notify that I am live. Minze

HUGH. Is there something you would like to do live, but for some reason you can’t?

Right now I don’t think that has been the case. So, I would like to because my project is also to study psychology at university, which is what I liked to hear, including incorporating psychology topics that I think are very curious. The same type of taboo does not continue, because I think that in the past, as the subject of psychology and Mental Health was very taboo, people did not talk about it much. I think that much more is said, but I think that they are very curious and also very useful things and that they can help knowing how to manage situations or simply Maybe a talk that has to do with the subject. That someone can feel identified or identify that something may happen to them that they are not aware of. I mean, it’s not like giving therapies 100% in streamingbut if something for the talks that have to do with psychology and that can be curious and I think it is a content and at the same time it can also help people and it would seem to me that when I can start working as a psychologist I would also like to fit that into the streams. Minze

HUGH. Do you have any goals set in the world of content creation?

It’s not like I always dreamed of being a content creator and starting to create content. By chance I started creating content because some friends pushed me, so my goal was not to start creating content. It was after I started streaming that I discovered something that I was passionate about, that’s when I took it seriously. Obviously, I believe that what every person who creates content would like is to create a community, and for your community to grow. Well, each one a community very much according to him. There are many people who say that the community is the reflection of the streamer. What you transmit, that with which people feel comfortable and also come to your channel and stay in your community. So create that community that I feel is very healthy and that brings a lot of positive vibes, both to me and to all the people who enter the streaming and it can reach more people and make them feel just as comfortable, I think that really gives me great hope. Minze

HUGH. I would like to return to the topic of Minze as a creator and the growth on Twitch. Do you find it easier to grow as a creator focused on a single game? What has led you to venture into Valorant?

yes i started with LOL, personally and from my point of view from my experience. I do think it’s easier to create a community from scratch by making a single game, rather than variety. I feel like the luck of the streamers who are already very big. They have a deep-rooted community, they can play any type of game, because those people already know you. If you play a lot of variety as a child, maybe new people come in who are interested in the game, they stay watching it, but… maybe they are looking for a specific video game profile. So maybe you’re playing LoL and they like it and they keep watching. Then again and you’re playing Fall Guys It does not pull, since they do not get so hooked. I think they get hooked as time goes by, and they get to know you more live than in a single day when they see you playing a game. I think that, to start from scratch, if it is true that playing only one video game can help you more, because people who consume LOLand the first days that maybe they don’t know you that much, but they like the League of Legends content, they will be coming more often and they will stay in the community for who you are. Minze

HUGH. Do you think the rise is fast being cute as a creator without that good vibes on Twitch?

Personally I do not think that because I am a woman I will have more viewers (views) because there are many people on the platform, but there are also many women. And my point of view and my perspective is that if it were so easy for so many people to tell you that because they are a woman, the first ones on the platform would always be women, right? Because they are so easy just for being a woman or as many say with wearing a neckline or things like that you will be there. Everything would be full, it is very easy for women to be positioned among the content creators, but it is not like that. There may be a profile of people who consume that type of content. I don’t think it’s easier, it can still enter your eyes, but if you enter the channel and the content it’s offering doesn’t interest you, it doesn’t entertain you, it doesn’t matter if you’re a man or a woman, if you’re handsome, if you’re pretty. If your content doesn’t have that hook, I don’t think it helps create a community Minze

HUGH. Regarding that community issue, you have a very faithful and very healthy community. How have you managed to build that community so close to you?

Personally, in the Stream I take her a lot to be happy, to be happy, to be happy and many times it is that, it is like people who feel identified with it, who like that good vibe, who like that joke and such. It is the one that stays. I have had very few experiences, that someone comes to insult me, that is, I think I am very lucky, I have been on Twitch for two years. In that aspect, I have been very lucky that people feel comfortable, that is, that you feel comfortable with your community and also the people who are there feel comfortable with the whole environment, because it is not just that there is good vibes between me and the people who are there watching the Stream but also bonds of friendship have been created between them and that is like a small family.

Anyone who arrives, even if they are new, will feel somewhat supported, they will feel that they are also part of the family. And toxic people like that happens, they are going to get a perma (permanent expulsion). Minze

HUGH. One of your traits that characterizes you as a creator is that you are always aware of the chat. whatC.How do you deal with playing a competitive game like League of Legends and at the same time not lose attention?

Let’s see, I started playing ranked in it Lol and I proceeded to start playing normal games with which now I am also playing ranked because I realized that I am very competitive. I have a mentality of steel, a chain of very bad games can happen to me in which they are trolling, in which… Well, we keep going, we’ll win and everything full good vibes. I saw that I couldn’t, it doesn’t give me that much and I said ‘okay, I’m going to put a scale on how I enjoy more of the streaming playing tryhards getting completely serious or reading the chat being joking we talk about topics of conversation that we go’ And I began to play more normal with the people than from the channel that we play together, they too, obviously, they are not going to get so angry, maybe because I have not marked that my line has gone the other way or things like that and we play normally, calmly and so I am also going to allow myself both. Minze

HUGH. How did your integration with KPI Gaming happen?

Personally, the truth is that I am very grateful, for me it is like a family, the good feeling that there is everything is that it works for me, and the first thing that happens, I was just that I had received several offers to join teams and I was just commenting on it, friend mine that was in the world. Because I was very new to everything, I didn’t understand much for him to also give me his opinion and he told me I also have a friend who, that is, he was a mutual friend and he told me that they were looking for a content creator. They gave them my profile and they immediately contacted me, a million that completely matched the profile they were looking for, good vibes, all of that was like it completely matched what they are, right? And now Eric contacted me, I was talking to him, I loved the good vibes, I loved the close way of talking, I felt him very close, I was super comfortable and that’s how it was. Since that really was because of a mutual friend that I happened to be there who was looking for a team, they were looking for a creator, they still didn’t know about me, this friend even shared my profile with them. When I went to record with the team and everything was crazy, I had an incredible, super good vibes with my colleagues, everything, it’s like a family. I loved. Minze

HUGH. Speaking of complications, before we leave. What happened on Tik Tok? I heard that you were blocked for apparently being underage.

It’s incredible on the one hand I understand it, I know I have a sweeter, higher-pitched voice, because of my face I also have a more girlish face, given my height, but I’m 1.57, it’s true that every time I go out, for example, what be it with a group of friends, I am 96 some from 99 of 2000, who we are going to ask for the DNI only and exclusively is me. I already have it assimilated. I don’t know how TIK TOK works, I began to receive notices that I was possibly not reaching the age of majority, of course I was in streaming by Twitch and pot Tik Tok. And I was getting notices like if you are underage you can’t stream Total, that the day that is, I finish one of the streams and I see that TIKTOK has sent me an email saying that they had permanently banned me for breaching regulations to do streaming, And of course what it said was breach of majority of 18 years. I sent a ticket running and they solved it, they took everything away from me. Minze

