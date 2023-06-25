Interviews with Putin, Trump and Even the Pope: Prince Harry’s Podcast Plans Were Too Ambitious

Ever since Spotify ended its contract with Prince Harry, 38, and Meghan Markle, 41, many behind-the-scenes stories have leaked. For example, Harry may have dreamed up a podcast in which he would interview controversial figures like Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump about their childhood traumas.

Archwell Audio, the royal couple’s production house, received around $20 to 25 million to produce podcasts for Spotify. after a set of archetypeHowever, the deal, in which Markle interviewed influential women, was cancelled.

trade journal Bloomberg Now anonymous witnesses write that Harry came up with some other podcast ideas. For example, he wanted to interview a group of controversial guests about their youth, in order to better understand why they do what they do today. The list included Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump and Mark Zuckerberg, among others.

He wanted to make a show about fatherhood and another about ‘discussion points of contemporary society’. Then consider climate change. For the latter he hoped to be able to trap Pope Francis. But Spotify reportedly had doubts about the ideas’ viability. Ultimately, none of the podcasts will see the light of day.

Earlier this week, news site Podnews wrote that Markle didn’t conduct all the interviews on her podcast herself. She sometimes left it up to her producers, with her questions being edited into later episodes.