Intimissimi Brasil presented the Autumn/Winter collection during an event in São Paulo

Vitória Fiore, Aisha Mbikila, Francesca Civita, Priscila Jinne and Luciana Hosoi. Photo: Rodrigo Zorzi.

A IntimissimiItalian brand of lingerie and nightwear, presented, on Monday (27), in São Pauloyour collection of Fall/Winter 23 for influencers, press and guests. In addition, its collections were brought forward, with exclusivity, for the Valentine’s Day and the one that is part of the campaign with the newly announced global ambassador, Jennifer Lopez.

The occasion took place in Immigration Museumsince the central theme of the Autumn/Winter collection is “Pomegranate”. Harmonized with a garden and a fountain, the place has a flower stand for guests to assemble their own bouquets. The event also had the participation of professor and specialist in Fashion History, Joao Bragawhich addressed curiosities about the origin of lingerie.

To complete the experience promoted by Intimissimi, the artist Juliana Francozo customized watercolor bowls with floral themes to present guests at the event. Names such as Vitoria Fiori, Aisha Mbikila, Francesca Civita, Luciana Hosoi It is Priscilla Jinn.

In the capital of Bahia, the new collection, as well as other loungewear pieces, will be available in the brand’s physical stores in Barra and Salvador mallsfranchised by Renata Andrade.

Interaction with João Braga. Photo: Rodrigo Zorzi.

Also receive updates from Anota Bahia at: Google News, twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn It is Spotify.