Into the Deep Sea with Halle Bailey: ‘Beyoncé Gives Tips’

Admin 1 hour ago Entertainment Leave a comment 55 Views

‘Peter Pan and Wendy’ just appeared on Disney+ and there’s already a new live action remake in the cinema: ‘The Little Mermaid’. This modern reworking of the classic cartoon from 1989 was controversial even before shooting began: Princess Ariel will be played this time by Halle Bailey (23), a black singer and actress.

editorial

– You were inundated with hate messages with the hashtag #NotMyAriel. How did you deal with it?

halle bailey “I ignore racist comments. I grew up in Georgia, a conservative state in the deep South of America, so I knew from childhood how the world works. My grandparents told me stories about their childhoods. Terrible stories I’ve heard of when they had to pick cotton. The disgust I feel is nothing compared to the oppression my forefathers suffered.

– Several videos of black girls provided a counterbalance: they thanked you with tears in their eyes.

Courtyard “Well huh? Then the director Robert Marshall (“Chicago”) invited me to audition for “The Little Mermaid”, expecting a background role. Because I don’t look like the Disney princesses of my childhood. But months after my audition, he called me unexpectedly: ‘Hello? Am I talking to Ariel?” I hope a black Disney princess is normal one day.

– You can always think in moments of doubt: ‘Beyoncé believes in me.’

Courtyard (laughs) “The idea really helps! My sister and I were young teens when we were spinning covers on YouTube as Chloe x Halle. Beyoncé So impressed that he offered us a record deal. He advised me not to listen to the opinions of others, but to believe in myself.

– What is the added value of this live action remake?

Courtyard “It gave us an opportunity to modernize the story. In the original, Ariel casts her vote for a man: not exactly an encouraging message. In our movie, Ariel finds her way in life, and she’s the icing on the cake is Prince Charming.

– How did you film the many underwater scenes?

Courtyard “We alternated between a giant water tank and a green screen, which we then hung in front of a harness. I often had to use my imagination, because of course I could draw live crabs or Wasn’t on set with the fish. Intense and bizarre, but the result might be there.”

‘The Little Mermaid’ is in theaters now.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Pop group Aqua comes out of the dust with a rap remix of their hit ‘Barbie Girl’ exclusively for the new Barbie movie. movie

movieThe upcoming new movie ‘Barbie’ with Margot Robbie will have a soundtrack that will have …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About Us  Contact Us  Privacy Policy
© 2023 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved