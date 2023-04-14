Investments in entertainment, is it worth investing in video games and online games?

As those who know the financial sector will know, we find various forms of investment available today. Among them are those that focus on companies that operate around the world. There are many sectors within these in which you can invest, from textiles to banking; but there is one that is taking a lot of strength within the entertainment industry, that of video games and games on-line.

Why investing in this industry can be a good option?

One of the most repeated responses to questions of this nature is that it is one of the sectors that has grown the most in recent years, which gives it a positive future projection. One of the indicators to take into account is the number of players that will be in 2023 compared to those that were in 2013, reaching 3,000 million. Both games of chance and video games have greater economic stability than other sectors within entertainment.

Source: Pixabay

Another fact to take into account is the constant technological evolution that this industry has received to make the leap to the digital format with games that offer the possibility of playing on-line through traditional media and new mobile devices such as call of duty either Fortnite. Titles that have generated user communities around them on content platforms in streaming like Twitch. Something that has also transformed games of chance such as blackjack, slot machines or traditional bingo games by being able to participate in one of its rooms such as Tómbola bingo 90 from any device and at any time and place.

The rise of online gaming has spawned a new gaming category within this industry, that of electronic sports. As with physical sports, they receive a large following and support from different brands. This support is transforming it from a mere hobby into an industry that moves large amounts of money, generating revenues that exceeded 168 million euros in 2019. One of the companies that is doing best in this area is Tencent (which It has participation in titles such as Fortnite, Minecraft either Candy Crush); followed by others such as Electronic Arts (EA) or Nintendo.

An emerging opportunity

When we talk about investments in this industry, we are not only referring to investing in the companies that are in charge of creating and producing the different titles available in the market; we also refer to the companies that are related to them. An example of this are those that are in charge of the components of computers, consoles or mobile devices on which you can play these, such as Nvidia, Apple or Samsung.

Source: Pixabay

Among the most popular forms of investment are the ETFs (known as exchange-traded funds) of some of the companies or the classic shares available on trading platforms. trading. Some of the ones that stand out are Roundhill Video Games ETF (NERD) which has risen 1.96% as of April 1, 2023; VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) positive with 1.75%; o Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) whose value has increased by 1.56%.

Although the data is present and its popularity is imminent, it is important to take the time to learn about the different forms of investment, analyzing them in depth, or consult with an expert in the field.