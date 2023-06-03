IOK takes over operation of recycling park in Hoge Reilen: “Residents are welcome until 3pm on Saturdays” (Casterly)

Mayor Ward Keynes of Casterly and Alderman Gert Storms symbolically hand over the keys to the recycling park in Hog ​​Reelen to Gert van Dijk and Jeff Vandyck of IOK Afwalbeer. , © BVDL

IOK Afwalbeer will take over the management of the recycling park at Hoge Reelen in Casterly from Thursday 1 June. Operations and rates remain unchanged, but opening hours are slightly extended, including until 3pm on Saturdays. “In the meantime, we continue to look for a new location for the recycling park,” says Ward Keynes (CD&V), Mayor of Custerley.

On Wednesday morning, just before the opening of the recycling park, a dozen residents of Custerley queued up to collect rubbish on Hogg Rylen street. The Recycling Park remains a popular location and is visited more than the Town Hall. The local government of Casterly decided to transfer the operation of the recycling park to IOK Afvalbir from Thursday 1 June. In practice, the recycling park will be open to residents of Casterly from 3pm on Friday 2 June. The Recycling Park will be closed on Thursday 1 June for the annual Team Day.

IOK Afvalbeheer now manages 21 recycling parks in Kempen from Thursday. Only Rijksworcel, Vorselaar, Erendonk, Oud-Turnhout and Groebendonk still manage their own container parks. “The municipality of Custerly will remain responsible for the rates and there will be no change in the way the types of waste are distributed,” says Caitlin Mertens of IOK Afvalbeheer. “Rates also remain the same, only opening hours are increasing slightly. For example, the recycling park is now open from 9am to 3pm on Saturdays and during the summer term residents can park on Fridays from 3pm to 6pm. 7 a.m. From now on, the park will be open 31 hours a week instead of 29.5 hours a week.”

IOK Afvalbeheer is now the manager of the recycling park in Hoge Rielen in Kasterlee. , © Bart van den Langenberg

Employee

Registration at the entrance to the recycling park is now done with an identity card. From now on, IOK staff will welcome and help visitors to the Recycling Park in Casterly. IOK operates in this sector with a group of 95 employees. Alderman Gert Storms (CD&V) for the Environment in Casterly says, “The current staff at the recycling park in Casterly have chosen not to switch to IOK.” “There were some workers with temporary contracts. Two permanent employees will be employed by the technical service of the municipality.

50% of Kempen’s waste is collected through household collection, 43% through recycling parks and 7% through collection points such as bottle banks or cloth containers. “Whereas 25 years ago you could go to recycling parks with five types of waste, now there are already more than 35,” says Caitlin Mertens. “This development towards greater recovery of raw materials and materials is an absolute necessity. The recycling park remains an essential link.

new place

The municipality of Kasterli has known for many years that the current location at Hoge Reilen is not ideal in terms of mobility. A plot move on Hog ​​Reeln failed late last year after negative advice from the province. “Permits for the existing recycling park have been extended up to and including 2026. In the meantime, we continue to look for a new location. We hope it will be successful as well,” concluded Mayor Ward Keynes.