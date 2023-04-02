Iraq to ask Turkey to resume northern oil exports after initial deal with KRG

By Rowena Edwards and Ahmed Rasheed

LONDON, April 2 (Reuters) – The Iraqi federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) have reached an initial agreement to resume oil exports from the north this week, a KRG spokesman said on Sunday, and Baghdad will write to Turkey to request the resumption of pipeline flows.

Turkey stopped pumping some 450,000 barrels a day of Iraqi crude from a pipeline running from the Fish-Khabur border area to its Ceyhan port on March 25 after Iraq won an arbitration case. Baghdad had alleged that Turkey had violated a joint agreement by allowing the KRG to export oil to Ceyhan without its consent.

“Following several meetings between the KRG and the federal government, an initial agreement has been reached to resume oil exports through Ceyhan this week,” Lawk Ghafuri, the KRG’s foreign affairs officer, wrote in a tweet. “This agreement will remain in force until the Iraqi parliament passes the oil and gas bill,” he added.

The Iraqi Oil Ministry in Baghdad said on Sunday that it hopes to reach a final agreement with the KRG on resuming oil exports from the north soon.

The stopped flows only account for about 0.5% of global oil supply, but the disruption, which forced oil companies operating in the region to halt production or shift it to rapidly filling storage tanks, helped bolster oil prices last week to around $80 a barrel.

The Iraqi Oil Ministry stated that the details of the new export agreement will be announced “in due course”.

According to sources told Reuters on Saturday, the agreement stipulates that oil exports from northern Iraq will be shipped jointly by the Iraqi state trading company SOMO and the Kurdistan Regional Government’s Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR).

The resumption of pipeline flows from the semi-autonomous region of Iraqi Kurdistan will still need Turkey’s approval.

“Baghdad will send Ankara a letter requesting the resumption of the flow of oil,” a Kurdistan Regional Government official told Reuters.

Last week, some sources told Reuters that Turkey wants a pending court case with Iraq to be resolved before the pipeline is reopened.

(Reporting by Rowena Edwards; Editing in Spanish by Manuel Farías)