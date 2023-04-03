Iron Man’s Gwyneth Paltrow pleaded not guilty in accident trial

INNOCENT

Actress and businesswoman Gwyneth Paltrow was acquitted in the trial in which she was accused of causing a skiing accident in 2016. The actress will receive $1 in damages, which amounts to R$5, in addition to paying her lawyers’ fees. The lawsuit was filed by retired doctor Terry Sanderson, who asked for $300,000, claiming he was run over by Gwyneth. The way the actress behaved during the trial caught the attention of the media, which analyzed her posture as respectful, but with the air of someone who had more to do. And, probably, it had. In his defense, Gwyneth claimed that Sanderson was trying to take advantage of his fame and resources to profit and that he was the one who caused the accident.

HARLECHINE

It is already possible to see the first photos of Lady Gaga as the character Harley Quinn for the film that she will make alongside Joaquim Fenix ​​as the Joker, Joker: Folie à Deux. The film is being recorded in New York. The film is a musical thriller directed by Todd Phillips from a screenplay he co-wrote with Scott Silver. There is only forecast for release in the United States.

Lady Gaga as the character Harley Quinn (Photo/Reproduction)

NO MORE FRED, NO MORE EMPLOYED

From now on, we can no longer call Fred Desempedido Fred Desempedido (I personally prefer Boco Roso). Fred Desempedido now wants to be called Fred Bruno. The former BBB wants to give his persona a makeover and will adopt the name, he will also look for new areas of activity and should give entertainment a chance.

WICKED

If you’re missing new songs from the singer Ariana Grande, know that it’s because the cat is very busy recording the musical Wicked, for theaters. Famous on Broadway, Wicked has won 3 Tony Awards. The production will be divided into two parts, with the premiere date scheduled for the first on November 27, 2024. In addition to Ariana, the film will also feature Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard of Oz, Michelle Yeoh as Madam Morrible and Ethan Slater as Boq.

TO THE NEXT 🙁

This week the band Coldplay said goodbye to Brazil in their last show, in Rio de Janeiro. The Nilton Santos Engenhão stadium ended with a total audience of 730,000 people. In all, there were 11 shows in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Curitiba. The shows in Brazil had several special moments between the participation of national artists, such as Milton Nascimento who presented the song “Maria, Maria”; in this last show, Sandy and Seu Jorge, in addition to recording the band’s new song, “One World”, in the last show in São Paulo. In the new track, the band has the objective of having a million

of voices.

HOW UGLY

Singer Katy Perry took an ear after embarrassing a contestant on the US program “American Idol”. Viewers and Internet users did not like the way in which participant Sara Beth Liebe was treated. Sara sang “You Know I’m No Good” by the artist Amy Winehouse and at the end of the song, Katy did not applaud and even said that “it was not enough” and that the candidate should try another song. Also, when Sara said that, at the age of 25, she already has three children, Katy pretended to faint and said that she “had been lying on the table too much”. Viewers found the attitude condescending and, let’s face it, quite unnecessary. The participant made a video on Tik Tok saying how uncomfortable and humiliating the moment was.

NEW FAST AND FURIOUS?

It seems that the John Wick franchise should become the new ‘Fast and Furious’, but with hired assassins (Hello, Expendables?). With the box office success following the release of John Wick 4: Baba Yaga, given as the last film, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group president Joe Drake told The Hollywood Reporter that there is a desire to revive the project.

I AM REBELDE

Those who didn’t buy a ticket for the Rebeldes show in Brazil, don’t buy it anymore. The last opportunity was on Wednesday (29). There will be 8 concerts by the Mexican group on the 9th and 10th of November, at the Nilton Santos Stadium (Engenhão), in Rio de Janeiro; November 12th and 13th at Estádio do Morumbi, in São Paulo; and from November 16th to 19th, at Allianz Parque, also in São Paulo. Four of these shows are extras and there are no plans for new extra shows, so… That’s it, it’s over guys.

