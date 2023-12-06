IRTA: New phase of HAI 4.0 animal welfare project – Company News

The analysis of animal behavior through artificial intelligence in the face of human presence is the basis of the HAI 4.0 (Human Animal Interaction) project, in which IRTA participates.





After completing the first phase, the second starts, which will run until April 2024, which aims to continue improving animal welfare and production on farms by automating the collection of indicators that help to improve the continuous assessment of welfare, Also because it is being achieved almost in real time. It also responds to one of the main challenges of the sector, which is the consolidation and improvement of a production system that is more respectful towards animals.





This initiative is part of a consortium formed by the companies, in which the Spanish Cluster of Pig Livestock Producers (i+Porc) participates as project leader, SERVE Salud Animal, Grupo Costa (Pienza Costa), Infoporc, IRTA and Sigma EQT SERVEI. (EQTIC, which belongs to the Digital Cluster of Catalonia). This project has been funded by the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism to support innovative business clusters. In fact, phase 1 of HAI 4.0 has received funding from the 2021 call with national funds (AEI2021) and phase 2 of the project was presented in the 2023 call within the framework of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan and with European funds. Was funded with. Next Generation EU (AEI2023 MRR). Approval has been given to start Phase 2 with the help of the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism.





HAI 4.0 uses artificial intelligence to measure animal welfare levels on farms through cameras. With them, animals’ reactions are recorded for analysis through artificial vision using deep learning algorithms based on welfare quality protocols. to classify. In phase 1, the tool was modeled, and in the second, progress will be made by improving it, allowing continuous assessment of animal welfare on farms, generating automated results close to real-time. Furthermore, the scalability of the tool will be worked on, as it is more cost-effective in terms of algorithm calculation time consumption on the server.





Main innovations of the second phase





Among the novelties of the second phase, it is clear that the HAI will be evaluated against new stimuli, such as the presence of people outside the farm staff or the inclusion of background music. For relief from thermal stress in high ambient temperature conditions, also in scenarios such as cooling by misting. In addition, work will be done to improve the operation of artificial vision and deep learning algorithms to recognize animals and evaluate their reactions. On the other hand, progress will be made in the definition of the “HAI friendly” or “human-animal contact friendly” seal for farms committed to this project.





The development of a HAI 4.0 project will provide benefits and positive impacts at an environmental level, such as improving the immunity levels of animals, or greater efficiency in the use of resources (food, water, energy) in facilities. The results will also expand knowledge about the best HAI interaction protocols and guidelines, as well as the best environmental conditions to guarantee animal welfare.





Conclusion from Step 1





In Phase 1 of the project, a complete assessment system has been developed under the guidelines of IRTA, SEVA and Infopork, which was tested in the Pinnacle Costa facilities. The system consists of physical equipment to record and send video signals, which record interactions between humans and animals on farms according to created protocols. Next, these videos are processed by a “Machine Learning – Deep Learning” system created by EQTIC, which recognizes the images of both operators and animals, their trajectories, and zoom in or out.





The system is capable of detecting, identifying and tracking different people and pigs in a real farm environment and extracting information in a short time. “The probe is good enough to generate significantly improved tracking results,” the Phase 1 findings show. Regarding the feasibility of continuing the project, “Given the results obtained, it can be verified that the solution is technically capable of being implemented in a real environment,” it added.

December 6, 2023 – IRTA