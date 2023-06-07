Irwin Tries Out the Apple Vision Pro: Perfect Vision?

Apple unveiled its long-awaited smart glasses this week. Irwin was there and has been testing the Vision Pro for over an hour. In this podcast, he has told about his first impression.

The high word is finally out: The Apple Glasses are called Vision Pro, very expensive and very ambitious. But what does the world look like through Apple’s glasses? Only a few people know, including our Irwin. He was one of the first to wear glasses and describe in detail what he saw.

We briefly cover Apple news from WWDC to iOS 17 to watchOS 10 and from Apple TV to macOS.

And check out Irwin’s first impressions of the Vision Pro.

Tips for this episode:

WWDC News Review: All the novelties are clearly arranged together.

series: Sculpture on HBO Max, with Lily-Rose Depp as the de facto daughter, pop idol, and Abel Tesfaye as The Weeknd, the cult leader. Lots of brawls, lots of sex, drugs and pop music.

Application: read simple, made by several Dutch people. The app uses AI to make complex letters simple again. Made especially for those almost unreadable letters from the government. The app summarizes all the important points and conveniently lists them with emoji.

Documentary Series: Putin’s shadow war, A 3-part documentary about how Russian ships secretly work to map critical submarine infrastructure such as pipelines, power and fiber optic cables in Scandinavia and the Netherlands. New details of the attack on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline are also emerging.

Read more Apple Vision Pro: This is what’s different about the first Apple Glass