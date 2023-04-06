Is Angelina Jolie nepo-baby? Meet the actress’s family

Angelina Jolie is one of the big names in Hollywood. The actress, producer, director and philanthropist has starred in several productions, such as Garota, Interrompida (1999), Mr. and Mrs. Smith (2005), Maleficent (2014) and The Eternals (2021). However, even with all her talent, Angelina can be classified as a nepo-baby, “baby of nepotism”, since she already comes from a famous family.

Angelina’s mother, who died in 2007 at the age of 56, was Marcheline Bertrand, an actress who had a very short career, participating in only two films in the 80s and in an episode of a TV series and acting as a producer of a documentary. from 2005.

Angelina’s father is much better known in the world of cinema. Jon Voight, currently 84 years old, has already won the Oscar for Best Actor for the film Bitter Return (1978). He participated in several productions, such as Lost in the Night (1969), Express to Hell (1985), Anaconda (1997) and Ali (2001).

Angelina Jolie and Jon Voight’s complicated relationship

Angelina Jolie has a rather troubled relationship with her father, who abandoned the family after his divorce from Marcheline when her daughter was just one year old. Jon also cheated on his wife and was accused by Angelina’s brother of having practiced mental abuse against the woman. They even went as far as seven years without speaking and the actress even legally removed her father’s last name in 2002.

But the two have worked together before, even playing father and daughter in Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001). In recent years, the relationship between them, although distant, seems to remain cordial. They’ve been photographed together on red carpets and Jon has already said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that he enjoys spending time with his daughter.

“It’s wonderful for me to spend time with Angie. Any five minutes I get I’m always grateful, so it’s great to be able to go for a walk with her – and the kids too.” (via Monet Magazine).

Angelina has six children with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

