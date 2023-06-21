Is Ariana Grande’s marriage falling apart? “The Daltons Consider Divorce” | celebrities

celebritiesAfter a failed engagement with Pete Davidson (29), Ariana Grande (29) has found the love of her life in Dalton Gomez (27). The lovebirds got married two years ago, but now their relationship is on the verge of breaking up. According to various sources, the singer and actress no longer has time for her husband. “She has completely pushed her marriage into the background.”

Grande and Gomez have been together for about three and a half years. The couple has been trying their best to keep their romance away from the limelight since the beginning. However, some sources say that all is not well between the two. For example, various insiders declare to ‘RadarOnline’ that they barely see or speak to each other. Gomez is also reportedly considering divorce.

committed to his role

The alleged marital problems will have everything to do with the role of Glinda, who plays Grande in the new film “Wicked.” It’s a dream come true for her, but it could also mean the end of her marriage to Dalton. “The film has completely captured her life. Ariana has been filming in Australia and England for almost a year now. The recording would go on for months. She has completely pushed her marriage into the background,” a source told The Sun.

The actress is said to be so committed to her role that she tries to minimize talking outside the recording as much as possible. In this way she will be able to save her voice. Even when her husband used to visit Grande on set, they barely spoke to each other. “While Dalton is used to prioritizing Ariana’s career, his patience is starting to run out. He just wants his partner back,” the source continues.

Ariana Grande as Glinda in Rogue One. © Photo News



no more wedding rings

Fans of the singer have been speculating about a possible divorce for some time now. That’s because Gomez recently deleted her Instagram account. An attractive choice, as he is a real estate agent and frequently uses his channels for work. Reportedly, the singer has also not worn her wedding ring for several months.

In addition, Grande’s fans are very concerned about their idol. He seems to be less present on social media than usual, but this could also be related to the intense shooting of ‘Rogue’. Two months ago, he shared another video of his on Tiktok. Images can rely on some related reactions. Many people have noticed that their weight has decreased by several kilos. “She looks so skinny” and “I’m worried about her” were just some of the comments.

© RV



intimate loyalty

The two were first spotted together in early 2020 over dinner in Los Angeles. A few months later, Grande confirmed her relationship with Justin Bieber in the music video for her duet “Stuck with You”. The new couple was slowing down together. “He is the type of man she was looking for. Dalton will do everything in his power to meet her needs,” said a source at the time.

Grande and Gomez were so head over heels in love that they got engaged in late 2020. Four months later, they tied the knot. It turned out to be a wedding in an intimate circle, with less than twenty people in attendance. After this the couple celebrated honeymoon in Amsterdam.

Look Ariana Grande Responds to Criticism That She’s Too Thin: “Sometimes You Don’t Know What Other People Are Going Through”

Read also:

Who Is Dalton Gomez, Ariana Grande’s New Fiancé?

Ariana Grande marries Dalton Gomez

Friends doubt Ariana Grande’s ‘hush’ engagement