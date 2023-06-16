Is Beyonce raising our inflation with her concerts?

Still, CBS chief economist Peter Hein van Mulligen questions the real impact an artist can have on inflation. “Prices should go up very quickly if it is to have a measurable effect on inflation. Only 0.4 percent of our spending goes to hotels. If you just look at the prices of hotel stays, they cost about $100 every month in the Netherlands. The space should be doubled. Such should be the effect.”

“Since Beyoncé doesn’t perform in the whole of the Netherlands for a month, it is very unlikely that you will also see those higher hotel prices which are reflected in overall inflation. There are more large concerts here in the Netherlands which attract quite a few people.” , and I can imagine that I don’t remember that such demonstrations ever had an effect on inflation in the Netherlands.”