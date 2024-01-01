is boiling! Maikel Garcia blasts Twitter after his “twerking” in Cardinals vs. Sharks

Since at least the sixth game of the 2022/2023 finals, Maikel García’s name has come up in some of the most controversial situations inside The scope of both the Tiburones de la Guerra and the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League (LVBP).

And in addition to being one of the most talented young Creole big leaguers of this generation, The “sweeper” is at the same time a boy who is full of too much passion and adrenaline on the playground, which is often not channeled in the best way and that is when problems arise.

As it happened this Wednesday during the second commitment of the decisive event between their horses and the cardinals of Lara, In the bottom of the 8th inning, Maikel Jose homered with the game tied at 8 runs, with Brian Rocchio leading off first with a single. On a count of 1 ball and 1 strike, Sabanero gave up a home run to star reliever Silvino Bracho.

The attack was immediately followed by screams and cheers from the Guerista fans present at the University Stadium, also in the same stadium. Garcia, who before walking on base, threw his stick toward the Crepusculars’ dugout, and, moreover, uttered a few words and gestured toward the visitors as he crossed third base.

He didn’t like any of this, the red birds complained to him and many of his companions, So everything led to pushback, exchange of words Ultimately they had an exchange of blows and were expelled from the engagement.

Almost immediately The social network Twitter was filled with comments from journalists, analysts and fans from all sides, who condemned Maikel García: