Is Crusader Stories on Netflix? where to watch online

Histórias Cruzadas is a film that premiered in 2012, in Brazil, and has great actors and actresses in the cast. The film can only be watched on one streaming platform, Star+. Film production has exclusive rights to broadcast within the platform.

The film takes place in the 1960s in the city of Jackson, Mississippi. The story tells about a group of women who have black American maids. At the time, the United States was going through the Civil Rights Movement.

City girl Skeeter, who dreams of becoming a writer, begins interviewing black women in Jackson, Mississippi. During conversations with the girls, the girl brings up questions about the abandonment of their lives, out of necessity, to take care of the children of the white elite of the city.

Skeeter is part of an elite family. The first black employee the girl manages to interview is her best friend, Aibileen Clark. The interview greatly displeased society. Skeeter and Clark team up to get more statements and interviews.

The film gained a lot of traction on streaming platforms during the era of Black Lives Matter’s anti-racist movements. The movement had a lot of strength again after the death of George Floyd, who was asphyxiated by a police officer until his death.

Crossed Stories List

The cast has great actresses who make history in international cinema, participating in major cinematographic productions. Emma Stone and Viola Davis star in the plot and are two actresses who are on the rise in the audiovisual market.

Other names that make up the cast are: Jessica Chastain, Bryce Dallas Howard, Allison Janney, Chris Lowell, Sissy Spacek and Octavia Spencer.