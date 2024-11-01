Is Cruz Azul headed to Cabasita Rodriguez? This is what it is called in America

The Uruguayan striker has become the center of all rumors during this transfer market.

Juan Escobar is a foot and a half out blue Cross, What started as a rumor has now turned into reality and the cement workers captain will be dropped from the team differences with Martin Anselmi. With the departure of Paraguay, a series of possibilities open up that the celestials had not considered a few days ago: sign an alien,

And Cruz Azul had filled the quota of untrained footballersn Mexico after many signatures in this nearby market, but Escobar’s departure opens up a new space. One of the names that is being discussed the most to fill this quota is jonathan rodriguezFormer scorer of La Máquina.

In the edition of the Mexican newspaper As, he repeated the information given by journalist Jorge Ramos. ,According to Jorge Ramos, Contact between the two boards continues and the player welcomes a return to the team with which he became champion for the second time. In our country, because he was also crowned with Santos Laguna. In fact, Cabecita is excited to wear the cement color again.Reads newspaper.

However, this medium was able to contact the top officials of Club América to know their position regarding Cabecita’s alleged return to La Noria., In exclusive information from Vamos Azul, the Azulcrema leadership denied any negotiations with Cruz Azul and that the Uruguayan striker will remain in the Copa.

Carlos Ponce, director of the newspaper Record, also assured on his social networks that there had been no negotiations of any kind between Cruz Azul and Club América regarding Uruguay. “ Confirmed from both clubs: There are no negotiations for 𝗖𝗮𝗯𝗲𝗰𝗶𝘁𝗮 𝗥𝗼𝗱𝗿𝗶́𝗴𝘂𝗲𝘣 to return to La Máquina.

In El Nido they do not want to release him and in La Noria they are looking for the NFM despite liberating Escobar’s plaza. Served.”, The journalist wrote.

Cruz Azul wants to sign another footballer

Although Cabecita’s case has been dismissed, The reality is that cement producers are looking for fresh reinforcements. In this case it would not be a foreign element. Cruz Azul want to close the squad with a signing born in the Aztec land, despite the fact that few names have been leaked in this regard.

Cruz Azul wants a Mexican

He talked about Poncho Gonzalez, Sebastian Cordova and Carlos Vela himself; However, these are all speculations. The reality is that Juan Escobar’s departure opened up a new scenario: now the needs are different and the board can choose to strengthen the defense even further. There are going to be very busy days in the offices.