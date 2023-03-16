Is CSGO 2 real? These are all the rumours, clues and evidence of the possible new generation Counter-Strike

If there is an IP that has held onto Steam with enormous force, it is Counter-Strike. CS:GO has taken over the most played and best sold lists; It has a very powerful community behind it; and an equally large economy. Of course, when details about a possible counter strike 2 Internet burns, and it is not for less. For this reason, and as the idea is gaining momentum, we are going to see everything we know about this sequel under Source 2.

All the tests and clues after CS:GO 2

With over half a million players currently in Global Offensive and one of the most powerful communities on Steam, a CS:GO 2 is a “candy” we can’t pass up. Of course, we must comment on one thing, and that is that although February and March have been very busy months for the Valve brand, the Americans they have neither confirmed nor denied nothing about a sequel to his game.

That being said, we are going to break down, chronologically, what do we know about CS:GO 2:

We will update as we know more information

Source 2 and the importance of the graphics engine

As you well know, the engine of the original game, and of this CS:GO, is Source, Valve’s patented software. The important thing about this is that Global Offensive is anchored in a engine with almost 20 years of lifeand updating it to its newest version (using, for example, Half-Life: Alyx) would be quite an event.

Likewise, having a 2 at the end of the title is something very powerful and would break with a saga established since the 2000s. This is nothing but the 5th edition of the game from Valve, and that is that CS:GO is nothing more than a direct continuation of Counter-Strike 1.6 and Counter-Strike: Source, but it is not considered a sequel. In this case, yes, with the 2 crowning the end, we would talk about a possible new delivery with all of the law.