Is Garganacl a Legendary Pokemon? The players are convinced of it

A fan of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple reinvents Paldea’s Pokémon Garganacl as a legendary, and fans are now convinced that the sentient salt block should have been part of the Regi line.

Pokémon Scarlet and Purple introduced a number of new species by debuting in the Ninth Generation Paldea region. Of these, many players have gone for the adorable Pawmi or powerful starters like Meowscarade. However, some new faces have flown under the radar.

One of the best examples of this is the rock-type Nacli. Known as the “rock salt” Pokémon, it appears to be the ninth generation Geodude or Rolycoly. The little Pokémon appears as a beige lump of salt with orange eyes, which evolves into Nacklstack before ending up as Garganacl.

The article continues after the announcement.

Unfortunately, like so many rare Rock-type species, it’s easy to forget about Nacli and its evolutions. However, one player may have discovered a hidden potential for the species, such as a mislabeled Legendary.

Pokemon Scarlet and Purple should have turned Garganacl into a Legendary Regi

In a Twitter post from Nekkra, the fan shares an image of the legendary Regis. However, Regigigas has been replaced by Garganacl. The post reads: “I can’t wait to team up with all the Pokémon Regi! Regice, Regieleki, Regirock, Registeel, Regidrago, and Regisalt!

Subscribe to our Newsletter to get the latest updates on esports, gaming and more.

Fans in the comments are completely convinced, with one saying “How do I play this one on my Regi team?” and another that adds “Nacl was the paradox Pokémon Regirock all this time.”

The article continues after the announcement.

Other Pokemon Scarlet and Purple players point out that Garganacl resembles some of the monsters in the open-world sandbox title Minecraft. One player comments, “Regisalt, the Pokémon from Minecraft,” though most agree that it looks like it could fit right in with the Regi line of Legendaries.

While Garganacl is definitely not a Legendary, it would be interesting if he had a role to play in potential DLC stories or other Gen 9 focused content. Fans may even see him do some amazing things if he appears in the Pokemon Scarlet and Purple anime at some point in the future.