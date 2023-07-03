Is it any wonder that Rosalia presented the most exciting show of Werchter 2023?

Steaming reggaeton, grinding industrial, sensitive ballads, a mega spectacle to say the least… No, Werchter had no competition for Rosalia.

You usually don’t have to be at Rock Werchter to have really exciting, new music. You may find this a bitter opinion, but we challenge you to give us an example to the contrary. If you find someone on the poster, it’s probably Rosalia. Indeed, as the last performance at The Barn, we got to see a show that really managed to get us excited. Although after her scorching run at Worst Nationals, we certainly didn’t expect anything else.

© Rob Walbers

It actually started before anyone even got on stage. The lights dimmed and the audience was treated to a peppy, Japanese Gabbar track. It’s not exactly your average Werchter fare, but audiences went nuts for it. Rosalia and her dancers then came on stage, all wearing fluorescent motorcycle helmets, which immediately emphasized the cyberpunk atmosphere of the performance. then the voices echoed saoko Through Tentacles, one of many progressive reggaeton bangers on the program. Soon after this the fickle Bizcochito proved once again how impossible it was to stay on the rhythms of Maun’s style. Reggaeton is one of the biggest genres of the moment anyway, and Rosalia has been as successful as any other at bringing the popular sound into her own way, without losing favor with a mainstream audience. Other highlights we noted include grittiness vampire and uptempo bangers Linda,

© Rob Walbers

It’s not that only reggaeton was played. Of aqui no sales And malamante Twice she returned to the flamenco sound with which she had originally progressed, another style she transformed into her own. heat stroke despecha Then warped into a sort of mix of hardcore and hyperpop. and with a sensitive song like hentai The artist then proved that not only does she have to rely on progressive tunes, but she simply has a beautiful voice. However, you won’t hear us complaining when that song veered off into industrial noise in the opposite direction. For those who really wanted to hear Rosalia’s voice without any frills, there was Enrique Iglesias’ cover at the end. heroPlaced in front of a pleasant green landscape with a blue hill that was reminiscent of that Microsoft desktop wallpaper.

© Rob Walbers

With music so soulful, Rosalia didn’t need a spectacular show, but the Spaniard nailed the picture. His relationship with his fame seemed to be at the center of his show. so he dove during la noche unocheOriginally a song by fellow reggaeton superstar Bad Bunny, in the audience with a camera as if he was vlogging. Diablo Then performed dramatically from the makeup chair. Leaving aside the serious social considerations, we especially remember the scintillating dance shows. During this Rosalia and her dancers proceeded like this chicken teriyaki Stepped on stage and did some great choreography during buleriasfor which the stage was briefly covered with blood-red lighting, filmed from above, as if we were going to the movies Flourishing Watching by Gaspar Noe.

In other words: the perfect spectacle that brings together an awesome show and exciting music. Who did it like Rosalia in this Werchter edition? We are very happy to ignore the fact that she continues to think she is in Brussels.