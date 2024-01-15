Is it feasible to retire as a doctor at 57 and with full pension

The government has opened a window of opportunity to give grants healthcare professionals Right of retire early, Doctors and nurses have been appealing for these conditions for years Difficulty, danger and mortality Inherent in their work, which are ‘indicators’ Ministry of Social Security To examine which groups may or may not benefit from this route. Social agents have no doubts about this, pointing to the Covid crisis and the “continued consequences” as a clear example of the risks inherent in this sector.

“There are positions in which the absenteeism rate of workers increases rapidly due to some illness. If they retire and it means loss of pension, it feels like they are being punished,” he alleged. Fernando Hontangas, head of the health sector of the Center of Independent Trade Unions and Civil Servants (CSIF). In the same line, tomas toranzoThe president of the Confederation of State Medical Unions (CESM) says doctors comply with it.All the necessities and some moreTo be able to take advantage of this route. “Even if the working conditions of doctors have improved, the conditions for this will still exist,” he insists.

in statements to medical writingBoth leaders referred to the draft royal decree on early retirement without pension cuts that the government has transferred to some unions. The document does not yet mention specific groups that may benefit from this standard, but it does specify some “Objective Indicator” To define which jobs are considered dangerous, painful or toxic,

In any case, both CESM and CSIF say that health workers can voluntarily retire earlier under protection Social Security Law. “The rest is speculation. there is nothing new, What has to be done is to start the process,” says Tomas Toranzo.

Health sector deaths and casualties

In short, a CSIF delegation led by Fernando Hontangas has gone to Brussels to present before European Parliament groups the right to retire before the usual legal age for Spanish health care professionals. When consulted by this newspaper, trade unionists cited the case of Nurse and EDGroups whose daily work causes “a significant rate of accidents and illnesses”.

“A person who suffers from an illness as a result of his work should be able to decide to retire earlier without affecting his pension.”







“This is a completely fair claim. A person who suffers from an illness as a result of his work should be able to decide to retire before the normal age. without affecting your pensionsays CSIF leader, who recalls that there are still staff in the health system who drag Covid results (Like the so-called persistent Covid).

Due to this virus, a large number of deaths occurred in the health sector also. According to a study by General Council of Official Colleges of Physicians (CGCom), 112 doctors died in the first year of the pandemic alone. Internationally, Amnesty International has increased the figure to 17,000.

Other studies also confirm the discourse of unions and medical associations. According to the latest statistics on work accidents published by labor MinistryThe number of health professionals losing their lives at work in 2023 increased manifold compared to the previous year. Specifically, there were 13 fatal accidents in the sector, six more between January and December this year.

About serious accidentsLast year the number of cases was 209, i.e. 18 more than in 2022.

Early Retirement Terms in Health Care

Regarding the reasons that motivate doctors (“and other health professions,” Toronzo clarifies) to be able to retire ten years earlier, as contemplated in the draft RD for the most obvious cases, The President of CESM points to “underlying” conditions. for their work, guard Wave exposure to toxic, But it also refers to other components such as Tension need to take more difficult decisions On which the patient’s life may depend. Hontangus is also indicated Turnicity and roaming Of some posts.

In this scenario, Toranzo reiterated that medicine meets “all the needs” of other professionals who already have the option to retire, such as local police or firefighters, “And something else.” “We don’t want to be a risky profession, we would be happy if we didn’t have to do that. But even if the working conditions of doctors improve, they will still meet the requirements of early retirement,” he adds.

Retirement at 57 in healthcare?

A draft royal decree run by the government opens the door for certain groups of professionals to retire, if the conditions for it are met, up to ten years earlier with a 100 percent pension. In any case this age cannot be earlier than 52 yearsHowever, only a few businesses could go to such extremes.

everything will depend Type of work and its conditions, At the moment, the Ministry of Social Security does not include health in this list, although the situation may change in the coming months.

Currently, the normal legal retirement age is 66 years six months (If work history totals 38 years, it is possible to retire at age 65), although this limit will be in the near future 67 years,

According to the information that has come to light, some groups have a Increase in retirement age by ten yearsWhich would leave 57 as the maximum range that health professionals would aspire to if, in the future, all circumstances are met.