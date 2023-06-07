Is it going in the right direction? “George Messi and Barca President Joan Laporta met today, Leo wants to return”

Will a breakthrough be in the file for Lionel Messi? The Argentine who left PSG could return to Barcelona and the Catalan club would also like to have him back. Messi’s father Jorge Messi is said to have met Barcelona president Joan Laporta today. “He wants to go back.”

The Messi camp and Joan Laporta met at the home of the FC Barcelona president on Monday afternoon, according to a Mundo Deportivo report based on images by journalist Tony Juanmarti. Jorge Messi, the father of the Argentina star, and his agent are set to discuss a possible return of Pulga to the Camp Nou.

This includes embedded content from social media networks that may want to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this. Click here to adjust your preferences

Jorge Messi would have said that his son would like to return to the Blaugrana. “Leo wants to return to Barcelona and I would like to see him there too. It’s definitely an option!” But a club from Saudi Arabia and American Inter Miami have also shown far-reaching interest. Perhaps the coming days will provide more clarity about Argentina’s future.