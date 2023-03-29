Is it normal that there are more players in Master than in Diamond 1 in LoL?

Complaints about the current state of ranked queues of League of Legends (LoL) is something recurring. Every so often comments appear highlighting that the classification is, to say the least, derisory. From Riot Games they have tried to solve part of this problem through changes to the points system. However, she seems to have served no purpose and the number of players in Master It is growing.

In view of this, several players of the highest ranks have launched a complaint through social networks. As can be seen in the images that have been shared with the rest of the members of the community there are more players in Master than in Diamond 1. Specifically we find 0.66% of players in this range, while 0.61% of them are located in Diamante 1. What about this?

EUW has more master players than d1 players with 15229ppl being master+ xDD pic.twitter.com/GKs6HU2dpk – Poliko (@Poliko_) March 26, 2023

Yes, EUW has more players in Master than in Diamond 1 in LoL

although in Grandmaster and challenger this cannot happen, since the squares are completely limited to a certain number, in Master there is no such limit. This means that, as is the case today, we can find thousands of players in this range. Of course, the increase in the points they award has not helped much.

Yes, it is true that if you lose they take more, but you also have a better chance of being promoted if you are lucky and win enough games. Thus, many players go up to Master and then keep their elo without playing too much. That is, they make the most of the days when they are not affected by the decay and later they play a game to continue maintaining their rank, which is considered freeze the rating.

On the other hand, some claim that this shows that reach Master It’s not an indication of being good at the game.. Rather it is a continuation of Diamond 1. Even many think that this rank should also have Some kind of limitation similar to the two them superiors.

At the moment it is not known what will happen, but it is clear that there is a problem in the highest part of the ladder from League of Legends. The dispute about whether or not they should do something will continue, but it is the developers of Riot Games who have the last word.

