Is it safe to buy on TEMU? Clarifies controversy over theft of personal data

There has been a lot of noise on social networks about the alleged theft of data by the application TemuDedicated to electronic commerce, owned by PDD Holdings Inc, In this regard, the company has clarified in its app how safe it is to make purchases. and assures that protecting user privacy is a priority in its practices.

in interview with digital heraldThe company noted that PDD Holdings Inc. is subject to extensive regulatory review, noting that they are listed NasdaqWith a capitalization of $140 billion and whose stock index focuses on technology companies from the United States and the world.

PDD Holdings handles TEMU application

The position states, “At TEMU, we prioritize privacy protections and are transparent about our data practices. We collect information for a clear and sole purpose: to provide our products and services to our users. and continuously improving them.”

They said they resort to the principle of maximum disclosure when disclosing data collection practices, so that if specific information is likely to be collected, it can be made known. Thus, they comply with developer requirements set by application marketplaces such as the App Store.

PDD Holdings Inc. Assures that Grizzly Research’s investigation is completely baseless

Regarding the Grizzly Research report, which warns about the use of Temu Given its possible spying and data extraction through the application, PDD Holdings Inc. described its investigation report as a malicious attempt and assured that it is completely baseless.

He said the contents of the report were intended to create panic and drive down stock prices, which would benefit third parties.

Grizzly Research publishes research on the perceived risks of Temu use

“Their intentions and unusual actions are quite clear. We are encouraged to see that most investors understood the underlying motives and saw through the allegations as unfounded. Upon further investigation, we learned that the researchers of the report actually further Have taken the action of Actions.”, states the situation.

What is TEMU?

Temu Invites its users to “shop like a billionaire” with significantly lower prices and all kinds of products through its application, which is the most downloaded in many countries and already has more than 50 million There are buyers. The e-commerce company connects consumers to partners and manufacturers through its online store primarily at wholesale prices.

Temu has over 50 million users worldwide

Its 29 categories include clothing, sports, home, kitchen, appliances, tools, sports etc. your model buys It is based on next generation manufacturing, with initial demand from consumers and then matched by manufacturers.

Within the site it is possible to contact businesses or vendors directly who have reviews to verify that their service is reliable. Furthermore, they have a return and refund policy to guarantee customers customers A better experience.