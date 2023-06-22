Is Jennifer Lawrence here to prove that oversized blazers are out of date?

Oversized blazers have disappeared? Well, if it’s up to Jennifer Lawrence. In New York, the actress wears a fitted model with an open collar. Result? She completed the sexy yet edgy look with a transparent jumpsuit and mega sunglasses.

We Love Taking Inspiration From The Actress Because She Has Style no bullshit yet so chic. For example, at the Cannes Film Festival, Jennifer Lawrence paired a red prom dress with a pair of flip flops. We understand the choice, because who loves walking in sky high heels? This time, we especially obsess over her blazer (and shimmery cleavage). See the costume at the bottom of this article.

Swing Swing Oversized Blazer

While oversized blazers have dominated for years, fitted blazers are becoming more and more popular. J-Law’s already settled. But she’s not the only one who prefers a tailored fit. We regularly see Kate Middleton in a blazer that is anything but oversized. Here we have already collected 5 tailored blazers in his style.

Does this mean the end for the manly fit? In any case, it is not surprising that plus size clothing is becoming less popular. When we look at the catwalk shows of international fashion weeks, we see that women’s fits are becoming more and more common. While there are still plenty of brands that prefer a large and baggy fit, we are seeing a return to the close-fitting silhouette at traditional fashion houses such as Dior, Chanel and Prada. A trend in which Jennifer Lawrence is more than happy to participate as you can see.