Is Jennifer Lawrence The Reason Behind Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth’s Ending?



Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus were one of Hollywood’s great power couples for many years. After an on-again, off-again relationship, the two celebrities actually decided to split in 2019, but did Jennifer Lawrence have anything to do with it?

Lawrence, of course a big name in the film industry for years, was seen next to Hemsworth hunger games in 2012. The two actors clashed and some say that now, many years later, Cyrus is “criticizing” Lawrence.

Not long ago, Cyrus released the song Flowers, which according to Essential People is about her failed relationship with Hemsworth. In the music video, Cyrus wears a gold dress, similar to the one Lawrence wore at the world premiere. hunger games,

During a recent interview, Lawrence was asked if she had anything to do with Cyrus and Hemsworth’s divorce, but before the question could be fully asked, the actress quickly added: “no that’s not right,

Lawrence explains a few more things about it: “Look, I’d love to come up with a story, but it’s not true so there’s nothing to say about it,

,Okay, most people probably know that Liam and I did kiss once, but that was years after Miley and Liam had broken up.,