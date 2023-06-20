Is ‘JollyAnn’ From ‘The Idol’ Based On Britney Spears Or Miley Cyrus? Or Kate Moss?

The character of ‘Jocelyn’ has a lot in common with many real pop stars.

According to the audience, one of the main goals of Sculpture Goes to show how gullible pop stars are corrupted by the show business industry. Is Jocelyn’s character actually based on a real pop star?

Viewers follow Jocelyn through a turbulent period for her in the first episode, where her career is re-labeled as she struggles with serious mental health issues.

Since Lily-Rose Depp’s character is relatively young during the course of the series, it makes sense to assume that Jocelyn rose to fame at a young age and now that she’s ready to take the next step in her fame, she’s even more so than ever. has become controversial.



It is very clear that the character could be based on some former Disney stars like Miley Cyrus or Britney Spears. Kate Moss’s name also occasionally comes up, also because of the physical resemblance.

“We’re not trying to tell a story about a specific pop star. We’re looking more at how the world views pop stars and the pressure it puts on that person. It’s a lot of pressure – to be persistent What else everyone wants you to be. It’s a lonely life,” Producer Sam Levinson said about this during the press conference of the Cannes Festival.

