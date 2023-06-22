Is Khloe Kardashian dating this sexy actress?





in the new episode of kardashian Khloe Kardashian Opens Up About Her Love Life After sister Kim opened up about her likes and turn-offs in men last episode, now it’s Khloe’s turn. She has a crush on this famous actor.

And we understand Khloé very well.

Khloe Kardashian is dating this famous actress

in the new episode of kardashian tells Khloe it’s been a tough year for her and she’s ready for a new period with lots of energy. And this famous actor might be able to help him with this.

Kim did fake encounter

The episode featured Khloe attending sister Kim’s Dolce & Gabbana show. And it seemed like a good time for Kim to make plans. For example, Kim wanted Khloe to stay in touch with 365 Days actor Michele Morrone. And with a view of 365 days in her mind, Khloé didn’t even think it was a bad plan. It seemed like the two had a good time with each other after Kim praised the show. Khloe wasted no time, as soon after the Dolce & Gabbana show, Khloe introduced the 32-year-old actor to her friends.

Insta official?

Michelle also seemed to be having a good time with Khloe and posted a photo with Khloe to her Instagram Stories. It was then quickly picked up by other social channels, which Khloe was quite surprised about. “He posted it on his Insta Story?! Shut up! I was like, ‘How did this get everywhere? I don’t mind, I love the narrative. It’s better than the narrative I had, but I’m dying. I didn’t know how it came out!”, she says in the episode.

Is Khloe In Love?

Despite Kim attempting to hook her sister Khloe into a potential boyfriend, no real romance blossomed. After Khloé and Michelle left the Dolce & Gabbana show, the two haven’t seen or spoken to each other, according to People.