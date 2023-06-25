Is Meghan Roche Leonardo DiCaprio’s New Girlfriend?

Leonardo DiCaprio and possible new girlfriend Meghan Roche enjoy a luxurious vacation

DiCaprio, 48, was spotted boarding a luxury yacht in Ibiza with Roche, 22. Although a few other friends were also present, Roche seemed to be the only female companion on this adventure.

DiCaprio, dressed in casual blue swim shorts and a loose-fitting T-shirt, was lounging on the ship and enjoying the warmth of the sun’s rays. Roche, on the other hand, wore a plunging navy swimsuit with a plunging neckline.

new romance?

This is the famous movie star’s first public appearance as a possible romantic interest since his alleged link-up with model Gigi Hadid. Rumors about DiCaprio and Hadid’s alleged romance attracted much attention, mainly due to the significant age difference of 28 years, with the Titanic actor’s preference for dating women in their early twenties.

While both DiCaprio and Hadid have never confirmed their relationship, speculation has only fueled the conversation, mainly propelled by a viral theory that DiCaprio, who is slowly in his 50s, Is getting close to, has publicly dated only women under the age of 25 in his entire love life.

25 years? end the relationship

The famous actor has had a great relationship, especially with Blake Lively and Gisele Bündchen. However, both high-profile relationships ended before the woman reached the age of twenty-five.

DiCaprio’s appearance with the now much younger Roche has caused quite a stir in the online world. Social media users expressed surprise. One has to wonder if Leonardo DiCaprio ever thought about dating women his own age.

‘When the time is right, I will settle down’

Despite the public’s fascination with DiCaprio’s romantic adventures, the enigmatic actor remains tight-lipped about his alleged relationships. He prefers to keep a low profile and refrains from commenting on the women he is in a relationship with. during an interview with Sir However, he shared his belief that he would eventually settle down. In his own words, he said: “The truth is it will happen when it has to. I just let it go naturally. This is the approach that I take. And when the time is right, it will feel good.”

Not much is known about Roche as she remains a relatively mysterious figure. An American model with nearly half a million followers on Instagram, she has made the fashion world proud by collaborating with renowned brands such as Chanel and Ralph Lauren.

Check out the most beautiful photos of Leonardo DiCaprio’s potential new girlfriend Meghan Roche below: