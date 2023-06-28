Is Nicki Minaj’s Hit Plagiarized? Sues pop star even though song is already ten years old

American pop star has been accused of plagiarism. It is noteworthy that the song in question is ten years old.

i sing This is a track that the singer had already released in the year 2014. Only now composer Julius Johnson has accepted the beat under the song as his own. Minaj, 40, says she is confident of a possible trial because the man was not involved in its production i sing,

Still, Man Says Beat Was Stolen on my sleeve He had brought a track three years back. He wants to bring to court not only the singer, but also the production team Mike Will Made. He seeks financial compensation and recognition for his creation. The producer says his song was on a hard drive that was stolen in 2013 during a studio session at the Atlanta Art Institute, where acquaintances of Nicki and Mike Will were present at the time. Johnson thinks he’s got his hands on a hard drive.

This is the second time in a short period of time that Nicki Minaj has been accused. In May there was already a jeweler who wanted to see his money. Minaj borrowed some jewelry from him, but returned it damaged.