Is Romelu Lukaku dating American pop star Megan Thee Stallion? New images spark rumors

Pictures of Romelu Lukaku with famous American rapper, singer and songwriter Megan Thee Stallion surfaced on social media on Monday evening. The images were taken at the wedding of Lautaro Martinez, the striker brother of Big Rome at Inter. A day later, some more revealing pictures were added.

One possible link between the two: Roc Nation, the management agency and rapper Jay-Z’s record label where both Lukaku and The Stallion are under contract. But a day later, additional images surfaced, showing the two holding hands and posing intimately together. The American would therefore have been Lukaku’s date and therefore his love?

Not much is known about Lukaku’s personal life. The Red Devils recently announced that they have a second son, Jordan (1), apart from Romeo (5). He was able to keep it a secret for over a year. It is also unknown who is the mother of his children and whether he has a steady partner.

There were still many ‘beautiful people’ at Lautaro Martinez’s wedding in northern Italy’s Lake Como. Lionel Messi – like many other Argentine teammates – may have been there with his wife, Antonella Roccuzzo.

The 28-year-old Stallion said in an interview with InStyle on Tuesday that he hasn’t been busy with music for a while. The American said, “Fans can expect new music from me when I feel better.” “Now I focus myself on healing. This industry can be tough, so it’s best to take breaks from time to time so you don’t get tired. Life is about balance.