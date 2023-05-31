Is Romelu Lukaku dating American pop star Megan Thee Stallion? New images spark rumors

Pictures surfaced on social media of Romelu Lukaku with famous American rapper, singer and songwriter Megan Thee Stallion on Monday evening. The images were taken at the wedding of Lautaro Martinez, the striker brother of Big Rome at Inter.

One possible link between the two: Roc Nation, the management agency and rapper Jay-Z’s record label where both Lukaku and The Stallion are under contract. But a day later, additional images surfaced, showing the two holding hands and posing intimately together. The American would therefore have been Lukaku’s date and therefore his love?

image:

Not much is known about Lukaku’s personal life. Lukaku recently announced that apart from Romeo (5), he also has a second son, Jordan (1). He was able to keep it a secret for over a year.

There were still many ‘beautiful people’ at Lautaro Martinez’s wedding in northern Italy’s Lake Como. Lionel Messi – like many other Argentine teammates – may have been there with his wife, Antonella Roccuzzo.

