Is saving life still necessary in medicine?

With laws, science, and culture that accept abortion and euthanasia, is the preservation of life still necessary in medical practice? Or does it cede its central place to other values ​​considered a priority today in some circumstances?

Manuel Martínez-Sales, President of the Madrid College of Physicians, responds at the 26th National Pro-Life Congress, held in Madrid on March 8 and 9, 2024.

“Both in the Hippocratic period and today, the preservation of life is essential in medical practice,” this cardiologist said at his conference on preservation of life as a pillar of medicine.

Professor Martínez-Celas made this argument based on reference documents of the medical profession, from the Hippocratic Oath (from the 4th century BC) to the current Code of Medical Deontology of Spain (for the year 2022-2023).

From these foundational texts of medicine, he quoted these five powerful phrases about the attitude of doctors toward human life:

,

1



“A doctor must not knowingly cause or assist the death of a patient.”

(Code of Medical Deontology of Spain, mandatory for all doctors in the European country).

,

2



“Euthanasia and/or assisted suicide are not signs of progress but a setback in civilization.”

(Unanimous report of the Bioethics Committee, 2020, the supreme body that advises the Spanish government on issues with ethical and social implications of biomedicine and health sciences).

,

3



“The World Medical Association strongly opposes euthanasia and physician-assisted suicide.”

(Venice/Berlin Declaration of the World Medical Association, 2022).

,

4



“I solemnly promise to protect human life with the utmost respect.”

(Geneva Declaration of the World Medical Association, 2017).

,

5



“I would not agree with claims that call for the administration of poison, nor would I suggest anything like that to anyone; “I would refrain from providing abortion medications to women.”

(Hippocratic Oath, 4th century BC).

conscientious objection

Dr. Manuel Martínez-Sales is President of the Illustrious Official College of Physicians of Madrid Courtesy of Manuel Martínez-Sales

Currently “we have laws that go directly against the code of conduct,” Dr. Martínez-Sales said for Aleteia, referring to the decriminalization of abortion and euthanasia in Spain.

However, medical professionals who view the protection of life as inherent to their profession may resort to conscientious objection to contrary proposals.

“It is a right recognized in the Spanish Constitution,” he recalled. And Spain’s current Code of Medical Ethics indicates that “a doctor’s conscientious objection is an essential requirement to guarantee freedom and independence of professional practice.”

This code obliges all doctors to “respect and protect the pregnant woman and the unborn child”. He says that “human beings are an end in themselves at all stages of the biological cycle, from conception to death.” And he highlighted that “the doctor is at the service of preserving the life entrusted to him, in any of its stages…”.