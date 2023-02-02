Is Shadow Alolan Ninetales good and how to best use it in Pokémon Go?

You should consider the advantages and disadvantages of choosing a shadow Pokémon over the standard one in Pokémon Go. The shadow Pokemon gets a significant boost to its attack but also loses a fair amount of defense. For Alolan Ninetales, this is a perfect match. Here’s what you need to know about how to best use Shadow Alolan Ninetales and if it’s any good in Pokemon Go.

How to Best Use Shadow Alolan Ninetales in Pokémon Go

Shadow Alolan Ninetales is a Fairy and Ice-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Fire, Poison, Rock, and Steel-type moves, but is resistant to Bug, Dark, Dragon, and Ice-type attacks. You will mainly want to use the shadow Alolan Ninetales as an aggressive part of your team because it will have lower defense than the standard version. You can catch this Pokemon by finding the Shadow Alolan Vulpix captured by Team Rocket.

A good way to take advantage of Shadow Alolan Ninetales’ increased attack power is by giving it some of the best attacks it can learn. You want to teach him the Powder Snow fast move and the Dazzling Gleam and Weather Ball (Ice-type) charged attacks. However, there is a strong case for using Psyshock over Dazzling Gleam, especially considering how low energy it costs compared to Dazzling Gleam.

The biggest threats to the shadow of the Alolan Ninetales will be Registeel, Bastiodon, Regirock, Lanturn, Toxapex, Sabeleye, Togedemaru, Victini, and Azumarill. You’ll want to make sure you keep your Alolan Ninetales shade a flexible option, and luckily it can work in multiple unique skins. We highly recommend using it as a leader Pokémon instead of Switch. It’s better to have an alternate Pokemon ready to counter Shadow Alolan Ninetales’ weaknesses rather than the other way around.

Is the shade Alolan Ninetales good?

Based on the moveset and overall stats, Shadow Alolan Ninetales is an upgrade from the standard version, but not by much. However, in the Grand League, that matters quite a bit, and if you have to choose between the two options, we recommend going with Shadow Alolan Ninetales.

