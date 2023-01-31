Is Shadow Registeel good and how to best use it in Pokémon Go?

Shadow Registeel will be available in Pokémon Go. In this way, this Registeel will have a greater stat increase, lowering its general defenses. You might be wondering if this type of Registeel will be worth it as the standard, considered one of the strongest Legendary Pokemon players can use in the Great and Ultra leagues. Here’s what you need to know if Shadow Registeel is good and how to best use it in Pokemon Go.

How to Best Use Shadow Registeel in Pokemon Go

Shadow Registeel has the same max stats as the standard version. The only difference is that he has a 20% increase in his attack power and a 20% decrease in his defense power. Given Registeel’s max stats, where it has significantly more attack power than its defense, this isn’t the best balancing act for this Pokemon. Registeel relies heavily on having a large amount of defense, and if this fails in any way, its overall importance starts to deteriorate.

Because Registeel loses a lot of its bulk when it turns into a shadow version, we still recommend players use it as a defensive Pokémon. That means making it the final Pokémon in your lineup against your opponent. While it does have slightly lower defenses, it is only weak to a handful of Pokemon attacks, namely Fire-, Fighting-, and Ground-type moves. It has even more stamina, making it a difficult Pokémon to plan for.

To optimize Shadow Registeel, make sure you have the best moveset. You need to teach him Lock On for his fast move and then Zap Cannon and Focus Blast for his charged attacks.

Is the Registeel shadow good in Pokémon Go?

Although Shadow Registeel is a decent option, we highly recommend players stick with the standard Registeel. It is a superior option to the shadow version, since it has access to all of its defensive power, and it becomes a powerhouse like a closer Pokémon. It can easily overwhelm Pokemon in the Great and Ultra Leagues when it’s the last Pokemon in your lineup, as long as you prepare for it to have little fast-moving pressure. All of his power comes from his defenses and charged attacks.

