Is the deal between Mbappé and Real Madrid now progressing? conversation prompts yes

WhyIt seems that after years of waiting and huge disappointments, Real Madrid will finally be able to obtain the services of French star, Kylian Mbappe. According to the journalist, Fabrizio RomanoOne of the most recognized European football insiders in the world, assured in his X account that negotiations are finally happening and apparently on the right track.

Romano assured that the PSG forward and representatives of the Merengue board are holding talks under strict confidentiality and with the permission of the Parisian team. Meanwhile, it is expected that in the coming days mbappe Confirm that you will not continue with him Paris Saint GermainA statement that will surely open the doors to his signing with the white team.

At what point will negotiations take place between Mbappé and Real Madrid?

minutes later, Roman shared a second message, along with a video where he gave more information about the interaction between the environment madrid and of mbappe,

At the moment, there is an agreement with Madrid, it is not official, but it is progress, it has been agreed between Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Kylian since August Fabrizio Romano

“When the French did not travel with the team to Paris for the preseason, the first mbappeTo continue to move the negotiations forward, you must first convey your decision to Nasser Al-Khelaifi in person, it is important to say that no official document is signed with this. real Madrid, with Paris Saint Germain Or with another team”Romano says.

Additionally, the journalist assured that Mbappé would explain his decision soon without giving any specific date, but assured that it would not be extended until the end of spring or beginning of summer.

He also noted that ” real Madrid They are preparing a compromise for the French and the sensibilities rely heavily on it ‘the White House'”.