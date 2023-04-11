Is the Harry Potter series really necessary? Pros and cons of the HBO Max project

Although the book saga of Harry Potter ended in 2007 with the release of Deathly Hallowsit was clear that this multimillion-dollar saga created by the writer J.K. Rowling it was far from just a few sheets of paper and eight films.

Well, as announced a few days ago, the Warner Bros. is looking for a way to continue to profit from the ‘boy who lived’ story and would be considering repurposing the first seven novels into a series for the HBO Max, in which each season would correspond to one of the books. But is this a good idea?

Let’s weigh the pros and cons:

Harry Potter series cons

The first major hurdle facing the production of the series would be finding actors who could bring the iconic characters of the saga to life. Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson It is Rupert Grintwho played Harry, Hermione, and Ron respectively, have become so synonymous with these characters that it’s hard to imagine anyone else taking on those roles now.

But there are other problems, because as the Harry Potter saga became popular in cinemas, more and more renowned actors joined the franchise, and it is equally impossible to imagine a Sirius Black other than Gary Oldman or a Voldemort other than Ralph Fiennes.

Furthermore, comparison with the film adaptation would be inevitable. The design of Hogwarts castle and the appearance of dragons and other magical creatures have been so well established on the big screen that it can be difficult for the series to compete visually.

Pros of the Harry Potter Series

However, a series based on Harry Potter would have the advantage of being able to delve deeper into the characters and plotlines than the films have been able to. The time constraints of a two-hour film meant that many of the books’ side stories were cut or shortened.

A series would allow these side stories to be told and explored in more depth. For example, the story of Cedric Diggorykey character in “The Goblet of Fire“, could be further developed.

In addition, the series could explore plots that were not presented in the films, such as the plot of the gauntthe ancestors of Lord Voldemort.

Conclusion

So is the Harry Potter series really necessary? It depends on your point of view. If you’re an avid fan of the saga and would love to see more of these characters and stories, you’d probably be thrilled with the idea of ​​a series. However, if you believe the films have already captured the essence of Rowling’s story and don’t think a new adaptation is necessary, you might prefer the franchise to leave its story as it is.

Regardless of your point of view, it is certain that a new adaptation of the saga would be an ambitious undertaking and would face many challenges. It remains to be seen whether Warner Bros will decide to bring the saga back to the screen or if it will let the Harry Potter story rest in peace.

