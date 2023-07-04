Is The HBO Series ‘The Idol’ Too Controversial For A Second Season?

‘The Idol’ has been underrated by critics, but that doesn’t mean the series will be canceled immediately.

Sculpture It premiered at the 76th Cannes Film Festival and reception was initially positive. The content of the series was almost universally dismissed by critics as undermining The Weeknd’s acting abilities.

hopeful

ExcitementProducer Sam Levinson took charge of the project and, according to those on set, intentionally increased the sexual components of the series to the point that it is now described as “torture porn”, Production was behind schedule and underwent several rewrites, indicating a clear lack of narrative direction.

While backstage issues have slowed production and negative reviews aren’t such a promising sentiment, it is Sculpture It would become a spectacle of sorts that could be beneficial to HBO. Season 2 even in this cloud of controversies Sculpture still happens.

viewing figures

Since only a few episodes have aired so far, it makes sense to have a season 2 Sculpture Currently unconfirmed. Although rumors are circulating, the series definitely hasn’t been canceled yet. The critical approach may not be the best, but the decision will ultimately be based on the ratings.

If Sculpture After finally getting the green light for another season, it’s hard to say when the release date will be. This time the production will probably be less, as there is a clear direction now. Season 2 can be expected to arrive in late 2024 at the earliest.

the actors

One positive thing about the series is the cast. Lily-Rose Depp is especially praised for her acting talents, so we’ll probably see her again in the second season. While The Weeknd is receiving a less positive response, it makes sense for the storyline if he returns as well.

a new episode of Sculpture Airs every Monday on HBO Max.