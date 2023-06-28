Is ‘The Idol’ A Dark Pop Satire Or A Rape Fantasy?

The pitch came from The Weeknd. Directed by the producer of Euphoria. The story goes that ‘I’m a Slave 4 U’ is written by Britney Spears on ketamine. The Idol, a new HBO series, has everything to get a lot of people very, very excited. Why then is it so carefully anticipated?

What are we talking about?

Sculpture, a new six-part fiction series from HBO and A24 about pop, sex and the darker side of 21st century fame. Thinking: Excitement with pop stars. The lead roles are provided by Lily-Rose Depp, daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, and Abel Tesfaye, aka The Weeknd, one of the most well-known actors of the moment. Minor roles are reserved for pop star Troye Sivan, K-pop star Jenny Van Blackpink and musician Moses Sumney.

Who are the producers?

The series originated from “sick and corrupt minds” – their words – The Weeknd and Sam Levinson, the man behind it. Excitement, The Weeknd had approached Levinson with a pitch a few years back, the latter said. “He said something I can’t forget: ‘If I wanted to, I could start a cult.’ His fans were so loyal and devoted that they followed him in everything. He was the germ of Sculpture: What happens when a pop star falls in love with the wrong person and no one says anything?’

What babylon Looks like it’s Hollywood’s golden age with its dirty side Sculpture for the pop industry of the 21st century.

The fact that the two worked together was no big surprise — at least not to those who know their work. when he debuted on the mixtape twelve years ago balloon house, The Weeknd’s songs lived in a dark world of drugs, sex, heartache, neon and hedonism. (“It is hard to tell whether they are real life stories or fabricated stories,” wrote pitchfork In his review at the time. ‘We hope for the latter.’) A seedy side that didn’t disappear when it was adopted by the mainstream. can’t feel my faceOne of his biggest hits, this song is about how you stop feeling your face when you smell a bag of coke. (Thereby earning her a Teen Choice Award nomination.)

Sam Levinson, on the other hand, is the man behind this acclaimed Excitement, a stunning HBO series about teen life filled with questionable sex, drug addiction, and dark romance. Awesome Description: First on the mood board Excitement A photo of The Weeknd is displayed. Even though the two didn’t know each other very well, The Weeknd has always been the soundtrack to Sam Levinson’s world.

What is idol about?

Lily-Rose Depp plays Jocelyn — no last name — a Britney Spears-esque pop star who tries to find her way back after a mental breakdown and several scandals. She meets Tredos (The Weekend With a Rat Tail), a shady producer, self-help guru, and sneaky cult leader. According to HBO, this proved to be the beginning of “the dirtiest relationship in all of Hollywood” – one in which the boundaries between sex, creativity, and abuse are completely blurred.

Truth?

No, the story is completely fictional. It’s not hard to find inspiration, though. According to The Weeknd, the character of Jocelyn was based on her experiences with the pop world. biography of britney spears, her i am your slaveTime in particular also seems to have a strong influence. the trailer says (“When was the last time we had a really dirty, nasty pop star?” The answer comes a second later, when give me more echoes Britney Spears.)

But it seems the series wants to be a reflection of the dark side of the pop industry. One industry from which particularly troubling stories have emerged in recent years. Pop star Kesha has been feuding with producer Dr. Luke, whom she has accused of sexual harassment, sexual assault and unfair business practices. Singer R Kelly was convicted this year of – among other things – creating a ‘sex cult’ of underage women, including minors. framing britney spears Highlighted the patronage of the pop star’s father, who dictated her life and career and arranged her finances against her will. documentary series Fast Nexium, a cult recruiting Hollywood recruiter, told the story of self-help guru Keith Raniere, the Nexium cult leader who was convicted of fraud and sexual abuse.

none of those stories are directly in Sculpture, but it seems they have shaped the universe the characters live in. Los Angeles is the place where all the monsters of the world gather. ‘Don’t trust anyone.’ What babylon Looks like it’s Hollywood’s golden age with its dirty side Sculpture for the pop industry of the 21st century.

Sounds interesting, doesn’t it?

Definitely.

Then what is the controversy about?

First about what happened behind the scenes. A year ago it became known that Amy Seimetz, director Sculpture (which were earlier episodes stranger things And atlanta directed), along with a large portion of the crew, had abruptly left the production. Although no clear reason was given deadline The Weekend felt the series was told “too much from the female point of view” and focused too heavily on Lily-Rose Depp’s character. Sam Levinson, who co-wrote the story, then took over directing and trashed Seimetz’s work, which was already eighty percent shot. He moved in with The Weeknd to Bel-Air and shot the series, again with the pop star’s mansion as the main location.

It was a series about a woman finding herself sexually,” a source told Rolling Stone. “It became a series about a man who exploits a woman while she enjoys it.” Is.

Another controversial article came out in March this year Rolling stone in which thirteen anonymous contributors testified about the chaotic reshoots and the questionable direction the series took after Levinson took over. A source said, “It was a series about a woman finding herself sexually.” “But it turned out to be a series about a man who exploits a woman while she enjoys it.” ,Sculpture started as a satire and ended up becoming the kind of series it was originally a satire on,” said another source. A third said, “It’s a male rape fantasy where the woman keeps coming back Because it makes his music better.”

A concrete example: There was originally supposed to be a scene shot in which Jocelyn inserts an egg into her vagina. Tedros refused to “rape” her if she dropped the egg. After which Jocelyn begged to “get raped” as she felt it was the key to her success. The clip was ultimately not shot because there was no way to film the scene without Lily-Rose Depp actually inserting an egg into her vagina. A source said, “The series doesn’t make sense.” “They just put on as much nudity and graphic imagery as possible to see what the reaction is.”

played with: that too Excitement Had fallen into the firing line after the second season. Crew members spoke of suffocation in the 18-hour shoot. Several actresses, including Sidney Sweeney, complained to Sam Levinson about excessive unnecessary nude scenes. (Criticism that Levinson also noted, for the sake of completeness.) Actress Barbie Ferreira, who played audience favorite Kat, quit, dissatisfied with the direction of her character. ‘I did not want fat best friend are,” she explained.

Have any of the makers responded?

Absolutely. Lily-Rose Depp responds after article Rolling stone A statement called Levinson “the best director I’ve ever worked with” and wrote that his “input and opinions were taken into account” and that he “has never felt more supported and respected.”

The Weeknd initially contributed an excerpt Sculpture in which Rolling stone Said ‘slightly irrelevant’. Caption: “Did we hurt you?” later he put in Vanity Fair That it was a ‘ridiculous response to a ridiculous article’. According to him, original director Amy Seimetz had quit because the series no longer fit her schedule. Reshoots were part of the normal creative process. (“I don’t release my music unless I think it sounds great. Why should it be any different in TV?”) and he argued against the series’ image that “rapists are imagining a rape”. Are.” ‘I make music for adults. It is not for sensitive souls. This is KNT music and I am not responsible for what anyone thinks of my music’, he drew a parallel with his music career.

“We know we’re making an exciting show,” said Sam Levinson at the Cannes premiere. “When my wife read me that article, I looked at her and said, ‘I think we’ve got our biggest series of the summer.’ My only annoyance was that he deliberately didn’t mention many things because it didn’t fit into his story.’

Will I be provoked?

This is true Sculpture Let’s hope. The first two episodes featured a selfie with facial ejaculation, self-erotic self-suffocation, oral sex with choked voices and voyeurs, and a dialogue on how Tedros looks like a “rapist”. (“That’s what I love about him,” says Jocelyn.) Sculpture Really wants to surprise.

