Is ‘The Idol’ awesome or ‘pure torture porn’?

“Disgusting and sexist.” “Pure torture porn.” a series ‘Full of rape fantasies’. ‘The Idol’ probably couldn’t imagine a more juicy advertisement than the press reviews. From now on you can judge for yourself on Streamz whether the American fiction series with pop star The Weeknd is really stale. In any case, its construction speaks volumes.

sasha van der spieten

you would certainly expect it abel tesfayeaka The Weeknd, saw a backlash after a tsunami of negative press commentary that turned ‘The Idol’ shoot into a toxic one shitsho, However, after screening the first two episodes at the Cannes Film Festival last month, the Canadian pop star was stunned by the derisive and sometimes scathing backlash in the media. There the film press cut ‘The Idol’, Tesfaye’s prestige project and Sam Levinson – best known from the acclaimed TV series ‘Euphoria’ – expertly chopped into pieces. Criticism ranged from certified disapproval to scathing derision.

“If ‘The Idol’ had been made 20 to 30 years ago, it would have been a landslide,” wrote a Collider journalist. ‘ But the 2 episodes show nothing more than a formulaic story about fame. It’s not as exciting as Sam Levinson thinks. It is edited slowly and lacks brevity and mystery.’ After screening, accurate comments such as ‘I hate it’, ‘What a mess’ and “This is the TV version of clickbait” circulated. An IndieWire critic wrote on Twitter, “It was like someone stuffed ‘Black Swan’, ‘Succession’ and ‘Secretary’ into a mixer and then happily let it go.” A reporter for The New York Times didn’t hold back and called The Idol ’50 Shades of Tesfaye’, For the disappointingly bland, soft-sex flop ’50 Shades of Grey’. The writer also felt nothing more than ‘The Idol’A Pornhub homepage odyssey’. Beautiful.

Was there only negative criticism? Well, no, but completely positive responses were completely absent. The cast in particular was praised for its strong performances, with the exception of Tesfaye, who was criticized. his opponent lily rose depp daughter of Johnny Depp And vanessa paradise – was hailed as a great discovery. Variety magazine called Depp’s portrayal of orphaned pop singer Jocelyn a “fearless performance”. Please read along: ‘ Her barely-there wardrobe and ultra-sensual choreography push back the kind of celebrity sex shaming perpetuated by docs like ‘Framing Britney Spears’ and ‘Janet Jackson.

The press was less complimentary of Tesfaye, who plays Tedros, the shadowy cult leader who seduces Jocelyn and drives her to the brink of insanity through a spiral of psychological terror and violent sex. “Tesfaye is a terrific actor,” writes media website playlist. “He lacks the ease, poise, charm, and charisma that would make Jocelyn’s attraction to him believable.” The British newspaper Evening Standard was also able to run Tesfaye’s explanation. charles manson-Like Svengali Don’t Taste the Tedros: “Tesfaye plays one of the least charismatic TV characters ever” It seems there.

delusions of grandeur



Not that Tesfaye, who rose to world fame as R&B singer The Weeknd, gave it much room in his heart. At a press conference in Cannes, he patiently explained that he and Levinson “wanted to create a dark, twisted story centered around the music industry and everything I’ve learned.” We shouldn’t be surprised that the end result shocks us, as it turns out: ‘Can we create something special, something dark and exciting and fun that will make some people laugh and offend others?’

All well and good, but there’s a thin line between innovative, controversial art and accidental, aesthetically pleasing jerks. In ‘The Idol’, Levinson is described as being very careless about what is still acceptable in fiction in 2023. Some scenes will be found very misogynistic and degrading, especially those where Depp’s character is sexually assaulted or nearly strangled or physically assaulted. ‘The difference between a clown and a provocateur’, Playlist pointed out, ‘is that the latter fully realizes that he himself is the butt of the joke. ‘The Idol’ doesn’t have the necessary self-awareness to get anywhere. Above all, the series showcases the mistaken complacency of a pop star who believes she has the potential to become a movie star. In short, he misuses expensive, prestigious television to live out his wildest fantasies. But in the end it turns out to be cheesy, dirty and sexist.’



Jenny Ruby Jane, Lily-Rose Depp, Troye Sivan and Rachel Sennott in ‘The Idol’. Image Eddie Chen / HBO

Could American director Sam Levinson be caught in The Weeknd’s outrageous delusions of grandeur? As the creator of “Euphoria,” the controversial youth series in which people curse, fuck, sniff, sniffle, and fight, and which figures in more than one nervous breakdown, he knows the tricks of the trade. Levinson won’t regret the dubious reputation attached to The Weeknd, not least because he’s sick in the same bed.

For those who’ve never heard of The Weeknd: Abel Tesfaye came out around 2010 under that pseudonym with three free downloadable albums on which he wrote stories about booze, drugs, loveless sex, and abuse. Packed languid, ominous R&B with stories. Pure ‘euphoria’, so to speak. The singer added to the mystery surrounding her person through her Twitter and Tumblr accounts, which were her only sources of information. He refused traditional interviews. The photographs were released in dribs and drabs: mysterious, dramatic images in which he often appeared to be intoxicated.

Tesfaye’s stunt didn’t go unnoticed. At the end of 2011, his album finished on the year-end lists of The Guardian, The New York Times and Billboard. In no time they were mentioned in the same breath Fly And Frank Ocean, the taste makers of the time. In the ‘House of Balloons’/’Thursday’/’Echoes of Silence’ trilogy, Tesfaye presents himself as a manipulative, narcissistic sex maniac who toyed with his addiction to cocaine, pills and alcohol Is. The common thread running through the three albums? Tesfaye’s quest for female victimhood through gangbangs, kidnapping, gang rape and self-mutilation. His nocturnal escapades often lead to self-contempt and depression.

As his career flourished, The Weeknd slowly dusted off the dirt, though he never quite bled as the ideal son-in-law. When he did appear in public, he seemed clever enough to create confusion. As in the promotional campaign for her latest studio album ‘After Hours’, For which he posed for the press with a bandage on his face beaten to pulp. “A horrifying nod to the culture of Hollywood, where celebrities manipulate and tweak themselves for superficial reasons in order to garner the approval of their audiences,” he told Variety. Like Levinson, The Weeknd loves controversy and prefers to draw a veil of fog. In his universe, fiction and reality go hand in hand.



image photonews

Untouchable



Come on, that’s the problem. Because perhaps Abel Tesfaye got a little too greedy in recent years with the character The Weeknd. Even during an interview a few weeks ago, he considered killing off the nickname and continuing his music career under his real name. Was Tesfaye out of control with his cocky arrogance? Did gore fiction take over his fantasy while shooting for The Idol?

In early March, a Rolling Stone article about the series caused a minor uproar. in a piece titled How HBO’s Next ‘Euphoria’ Became Twisted Torture Porn Tesfaye was portrayed as a fickle control freak. reportedly he was not satisfied with the approach of Amy Seimetz, who was initially set to direct the series: she finished nearly all of the episodes, until HBO let her go and allowed Tesfaye to re-film everything. Singer would disagree with Seimetz’s “feminist” perspective of the story. Read: Depp’s character was the focus, not Tesfaye’s. Replacing Seimetz, Levinson placed the Tedros character at the center of the story, exaggerating misogyny and including explicit sex scenes that series contributors today describe as “rape fantasies”.

“I was signed to work on a dark satire about 21st century fame and its associated industry,” testified one of them in the Rolling Stone piece. ‘Around the forces that we are subject to by our talent and our stars, about how people are drawn into the limelight and how a post can be manipulated—TrumpEra. But the series fell flat with the satire being exactly what it was trying to mock.’ At the Cannes Film Festival, Levinson didn’t let it get to his heart. “When my wife read me the Rolling Stone article,” he said at the post-screening press conference, “I looked at her and said, I think we just made the most watched show of the summer. ” Grit for the mill is what Levinson calls a blow that has taken on an aura of invincibility since his success with ‘Euphoria’. This would lead him to take artistic risks far beyond the budget available. With Tesfaye, Levinson would share the illusion that he could get away with anything.

bored



At the same time, the sudden backlash in the media seems as fierce as it is a vendetta against a pair of pop culture trendsetters who could satisfy their stinky cravings for a long time and find great success with it. Is a politically correct media elite trying to keep two overconfident Goldcrests in line? Did Levinson and Tesfay fly Icarus too close to the Sun? Are they troubling a traumatized Hollywood system that just shook its foundations after #metoo? Or are Levinson and The Weeknd really up to no good, and will they soon be exposed as toxic charlatans?

Perhaps mud-slinging in the press is just unproductive and they will soon turn all the fuss into a formidable advertising campaign for ‘The Idol’. The young target audience, bombarded with scam stories on social media in recent weeks, is in any case agitated and will look to scale up. This probably also applies to fans of loaded dice a new one in television fiction joe levinson Greg Araki, Larry Clark, harmony korine Or Todd Solondz Behold: an idolater and rioter who transgresses the boundaries of the civilized and politically correct to create revolutionary art.

For now, the director and pop star remains firmly on his throne. Tesfaye hardly misses a Spotify stream. In the face of scathing criticism, Levinson could deftly portray “The Idol” as a daring, experimental vanity project, and use the controversy to promote the impending third season of “Euphoria.”

And thanks to a series that saw the light of day with a blistering statement from Tesfaye after pitching the idea for ‘The Idol’ to Levinson: ‘If I really wanted to, I could start a cult.’ By which he probably meant that his fans are so loyal and devoted that they will follow him everywhere. At least, we think that’s what he meant. Whether you’ll willingly consider him your idol after watching his rough antics on ‘The Idol’ remains to be seen.

‘The Idol’ is now on Streamz