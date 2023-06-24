Is ‘The Idol’ Based On Selena Gomez’s Life?

Drama is rising over the HBO series ‘The Idol’. Co-creator and writer The Weeknd is said to be basing the series on the life of his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez.

Drama was on the air even before the premiere of ‘The Idol’. And now that the HBO series has come out in early June, it’s creating a lot of buzz. Rumors are doing the rounds on social media that ‘The Idol’ will be based on the life of Selena Gomez. The producer and the actor deny this. Still, there are some surprising parallels between the series and the singer’s life.

Selena Gomez is The Weeknd’s ex-girlfriend

It’s not impossible that The Weeknd drew inspiration from Selena Gomez’s life for his series ‘The Idol’. The two pop stars were in a relationship for several months in 2017. During that period, Selena Gomez was preparing for her comeback after a break due to health problems and mental difficulties. In a recent press conference during the Cannes Film Festival, The Weeknd also said that the main character of ‘The Idol’, Jocelyn, is based on experiences of other actors that he has seen himself. Selena Gomez wasn’t explicitly mentioned, but the similarities between the pop star and character Jocelyn are striking, to say the least.

Similarities Between Selena Gomez and Jocelyn

Fans have been listing and spreading the similarities between ‘The Idol’ character Jocelyn and Selena Gomez on social media in recent weeks. Like Selena, Jocelyn is also surrounded by a tight-knit team that does everything to make her career a success. Furthermore, the fictional pop star rose to fame as a child actor. She is also a link to Selena, who at a young age played the lead role in ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ on the Disney Channel.

Furthermore, Selena Gomez revealed in her documentary ‘My Mind and Me’ that the relationship with her assistant was toxic at times. You guessed it: Jocelyn also has a bad relationship with her assistant on ‘The Idol’. Eventually, Jocelyn had to cancel a tour due to mental problems. This is exactly what happened with Selena during her ‘Revival Tour’ in 2016.

same album cover

According to fans, the clearest reference to Selena Gomez from ‘The Idol’ is in the cover shoot Jocelyn did for her new album. During that shoot, Jocelyn wears her hospital band because mental difficulties are sexy according to her manager. It is reminiscent of the photos Selena took to promote “Bad Liar”, her first single after canceling the “Revival Tour”. Selena is also wearing a hospital band in the pictures.

Also, Selena posed nude for the cover of her album ‘Revival’ to get rid of her good Disney image. Jocelyn also does this in ‘The Idol’ for the same reason. With both Selena and Jocelyn it was their crew’s idea to focus more on the sex rather than the vocals.

The veracity of the claims cannot be ascertained, as the producers and actors of ‘The Idol’ claim that the series is based on all major pop stars. Still, the similarities to Selena Gomez’s life are surprising, especially considering the singer’s past with The Weeknd…